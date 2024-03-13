Was 9-1-1 star Peter Krause on The Bachelor before he became an actor and director?

If you’ve asked yourself this question, you’re not alone.

Since 2018, Peter Krause has starred on 9-1-1, which first aired on Fox before continuing on ABC.

His name sounds familiar to many in the Bachelor Nation. And it should!

Peter Krause attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Who is Peter Krause?

Peter Krause is an actor, director, and producer with a lengthy career in the entertainment industry.

Historically, his best known role has to be portraying Nate Fisher on the prestige drama, Six Feet Under, from 2001-2005.

Since 2018, however, he has had one of the lead roles on 9-1-1. Not to be confused with the excellent Lady Gaga song of the same name, the procedural drama follows fictional first responders in Los Angeles.

Peter Krause speaks at the FYC Panel for Fox’s “9-1-1” at Saban Media Center on June 4, 2018. (Photo Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Which ‘9-1-1’ character does Peter Krause portray?

Peter Krause portrays Robert “Bobby” Nash on 9-1-1.

His character is a fire station captain, and the husband of Angela Bassett’s Athena Grant-Nash.

Sharing a screen, let alone so many scenes, with the legendary Angela Bassett is no small feat. And that’s without acknowledging the rest of his decades-spanning acting career. But has he ever dipped his toes into reality TV?

Peter Krause attends the Fox Winter TCA at The Fig House on February 06, 2019. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Was Peter Krause ever on ‘The Bachelor’ or any of the reality show’s spinoffs?

Bachelor Nation fans know that they remember his name, and not just from the credits of a long-running procedural or a prestige drama.

There have been people who’ve appeared on reality TV, sometimes as guests rather than as contestants, who were already famous in some capacity.

But no, 9-1-1‘s Peter Krause has never been on The Bachelor. But asking the question isn’t silly.

In 2017, Peter Kraus appeared as a contestant on The Bachelorette. He would go on to turn down the titular lead role on The Bachelor multiple times. (Image Credit: ABC)

‘The Bachelor’ absolutely had a contestant by that name (almost)

Peter Kraus — not to be confused with the actor, Peter Krause — was the ludicrously handsome, extremely fit contestant on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette in 2017.

Not only was Peter the total package, but he made it to Rachel’s final three. Ultimately, she ended up with Bryan Abasolo. After four years of marriage, Rachel and Bryan filed for divorce.

Rachel and Peter clearly had real feelings for each other. Though Peter’s adorable bromance with Dean Unglert outlasted this romance, the breakup tears were painfully genuine.

It turns out that “Peter” is one of the most common first names in the English-speaking world.

And both Kraus and Krause are fairly popular surnames with German and Ashkenazi roots. In many families, spellings of last names can vary due to time, immigration, and learning of new languages.

Peter Krause was never on The Bachelor. Peter Kraus turned down the role repeatedly … but would look great as a fireman on 9-1-1.