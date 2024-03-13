Kim Kardashian Hangs Out with Kanye West’s New Wife and It’s SO Awkward

Kim Kardashian was just hanging out with Kanye West’s wife. The world is a strange place.

In 2023, we reported that Kanye West was threatening to release new music. Despite a lot of companies very sensibly not wanting to touch the notorious antisemite’s work, he followed through.

Ye making music means that he also wants an audience.

A recent listening party included Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife, and Bianca Censori, his current wife. Awkward.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Divorcing Kanye doesn’t mean that he’s out of Kim Kardashian’s life (yet)

On Tuesday, March 12, Kim Kardashian showed up to support ex-husband Kanye West’s listening party for “Vultures,” his new album.

This went down at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

It was, in effect, a very exclusive concert. Kim and Kanye’s children were there, and Kim was there with them. But so was Bianca Censori, Ye’s new wife.

KIM, BIANCA, CHICAGO, PSALM, AND SAINT AT THE VULTURES LP pic.twitter.com/iwafeL72WP — ???????? (@SpeakerLeaks) March 13, 2024

As many on social media (including Instagram user @djpharris) documented, Kim Kardashian appeared to oscillate between boredom, tension, and an expressionless neutrality while listening.

Many people have listened to a guy “play music at” them. Now imagine that it’s your unhinged ex, and your polite silence is for the sake of your children.

Kim stood right next to Kanye’s wife, Bianca, during the concert. However, standing next to one another does not equate to friendship.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Marni Srl)

What did Kim Kardashian even say to Kanye West’s wife?

Reports are clear that it appears that Kim and Bianca did speak in some capacity during the listening party.

It sounds like Kim’s primary concern was, as always, her children. Specifically on Saint West, her eldest son.

Meanwhile, Bianca seemed to feel more engaged in the show itself. She also documented the listening party on her phone.

Kim Kardashian arrives at the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

Many exes feel concern about their ex’s new partner. In this case, reports have said that Kim isn’t a fan of Bianca’s wardrobe in front of her children.

Yes, Kim has some famous unclothed moments herself. But none of them are during motherly outings.

(Just for the record, Kanye has bared his butt in public before, so the butts abound)

Kim Kardashian attends the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on December 13, 2023. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

Co-parenting with Kanye will never be easy

Kanye West has actively made the world a worse place. He has used his wealth and platform to make the world less safe.

The issues with Ye’s behavior that humiliated Kim during their marriage have not gone away. In some ways, he has grown worse since their split.

Many of Kanye’s ardent defenders insist that he cannot be held accountable, because someone battling mental illness without medication will say things that they otherwise might not. That is true! But antisemitism is not a mental illness, and sometimes people are both unwell and despicable.