Kim Kardashian Hangs Out with Kanye West’s New Wife and It’s SO Awkward

Kim Kardashian was just hanging out with Kanye West’s wife. The world is a strange place.
In 2023, we reported that Kanye West was threatening to release new music. Despite a lot of companies very sensibly not wanting to touch the notorious antisemite’s work, he followed through.
Ye making music means that he also wants an audience.
A recent listening party included Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife, and Bianca Censori, his current wife. Awkward.
Divorcing Kanye doesn’t mean that he’s out of Kim Kardashian’s life (yet)
On Tuesday, March 12, Kim Kardashian showed up to support ex-husband Kanye West’s listening party for “Vultures,” his new album.
This went down at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
It was, in effect, a very exclusive concert. Kim and Kanye’s children were there, and Kim was there with them. But so was Bianca Censori, Ye’s new wife.
As many on social media (including Instagram user @djpharris) documented, Kim Kardashian appeared to oscillate between boredom, tension, and an expressionless neutrality while listening.
Many people have listened to a guy “play music at” them. Now imagine that it’s your unhinged ex, and your polite silence is for the sake of your children.
Kim stood right next to Kanye’s wife, Bianca, during the concert. However, standing next to one another does not equate to friendship.
What did Kim Kardashian even say to Kanye West’s wife?
Reports are clear that it appears that Kim and Bianca did speak in some capacity during the listening party.
It sounds like Kim’s primary concern was, as always, her children. Specifically on Saint West, her eldest son.
Meanwhile, Bianca seemed to feel more engaged in the show itself. She also documented the listening party on her phone.
Many exes feel concern about their ex’s new partner. In this case, reports have said that Kim isn’t a fan of Bianca’s wardrobe in front of her children.
Yes, Kim has some famous unclothed moments herself. But none of them are during motherly outings.
(Just for the record, Kanye has bared his butt in public before, so the butts abound)
Co-parenting with Kanye will never be easy
Kanye West has actively made the world a worse place. He has used his wealth and platform to make the world less safe.
The issues with Ye’s behavior that humiliated Kim during their marriage have not gone away. In some ways, he has grown worse since their split.
Many of Kanye’s ardent defenders insist that he cannot be held accountable, because someone battling mental illness without medication will say things that they otherwise might not. That is true! But antisemitism is not a mental illness, and sometimes people are both unwell and despicable.