Richard Simmons Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Richard Simmons has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

On Tuesday, the 75-year-old fitness guru got raw and candid about the moment he was told he had this illness in an emotional social media post.

Simmons explained how he noticed “this strange looking bump under my right eye” which didn’t disappear, which prompted him to call his dermatologist.

Richard Simmons attends the 87th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

“I sat in his chair and he looked at it through a magnifying mirror. He told me he would have to scrape it and put it under the microscope,” Simmons wrote on Facebook.

“Now I am getting a little bit nervous. He comes back about 20 minutes later and says the C word. ‘You have cancer.’”

Continued Simmons, who sky-rocketed to fame in the 1980s through a number of popular workout videos, went on to state he has basal cell carcinoma.

Richard Simmons attends the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV)

Simmons went on to note how the oncologist went over the treatment process with him.

The former fitness coach said he was told the doctor would “burn my skin to remove the cancer cells,” elaborating as follows:

“There was no numbing, it just had to be done with a small instrument.

“As he started burning my skin a tear dropped down my cheek … The burning really hurt my skin. It lasted about 30 minutes.”

Richard Simmons attends the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation’s 24th Annual “A Time For Heroes” at Century Park on June 2, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for EGPAF)

According to Simmons, the doctor told him to come back in “an hour and a half” to find out if the procedure removed all of the cancer.

“I went back to some sad news,” he wrote online.

“He burned my face again. This time was worse than before … It was deeper. I did not cry this time but I did grit my teeth.”

Thankfully, though, Simmons returned with an update for fans and followers on Wednesday.

Richard Simmons performs at the One Kid One World Night of (At Least) 18 Laughs) at Largo on April 28, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for OKOW)

“Well the third time was a charm. With a smile on [the doctor’s] face, he said, ‘We got all the cancer cells out.’ I gave him a hug.”

Simmons continued:

“Before I left, he checked my arms, my back, my chest and my legs. I had a little Frankenstein under my right eye for a while. He gave me some cream to put on it which I did religiously. Because of his fine work I don’t have a scar.

“I know some of you reading this have had cancer or have known someone in your life who has had cancer. Promise me you will see your doctor and get a complete check up.”

Amen.

Just a few days ago, Christie Brinkley also revealed a diagnosis of skin cancer.