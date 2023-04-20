Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler: Engaged! At Last!

Congratulations are in order for Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler.

After more than half a decade together.

“After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes!” Matt gushed to TLC on Wednesday evening, adding in an interview with the network that pays his bills:

“Our plan is to enjoy our engagement and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024.”

They’re engaged! Caryn Chandler is flashing a gorgeous ring in this photo with her fiance.

Roloff has hinted as popping this major life question for a very long time now.

But speculation started to grow especially rampant among Little People, Big World fans this week after Matt updated fans on the progress of the home he’s building for himself and Chandler.

“It just doesn’t make sense for us, for me to propose to her, for us to get married, until we have a place that we can land in,” the father of four explained on an episode of his family’s reality show that aired late in 2022.

Roloff referred to that fact as “disappointing” at the time… but things have clearly changed, for the opposite of disappointing!

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff are having some fun in the sun here in Arizona.

Chandler and Roloff got close toward the end of the latter’s marriage to Amy Roloff, as the former worked as the manager on Roloff Farms in Oregon.

“Caryn and I have developed a great friendship over the years,” Matt told TLC producers in a confessional at the beginning of their relationship in 2017.

“Her sense of logic and my sense of logic are very compatible…

“Everybody, I believe, have different people that they jive with at different stages of your life. I have absolutely no regrets looking back over Amy and I’s 26 years of marriage.

“We outgrew each other in some way, and now, my heart’s open for Caryn.”

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff pose here for a photo that was snapped in February of 2021.

That may very well be true, but Amy Roloff accused her ex-spouse of having, at the very least, an emotional affair with his now-fiancee — while he was still in his first marriage.

“I think when you start looking before you’re separated in marriage, that is hard,” Amy back then, expounding on her allegation as follows:

“When you become involved or much more than just a friend, but you become more in a relationship than just say ‘Hey, hi friend, lets go out for coffees’ type of thing, I think that can be hard on the other person as well.”

Amy said that she believed this is what happened with her; that Matt got close to Caryn prior to his divorce.

(Amy and Matt were married for almost 30 years, from 1987 to 2016; they share four kids.)

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff share a laugh in this Little People, Big World confessional.

Their break-ip has, for the most part, been as amicable as it gets… seeing as the former spouses have continued to star together on Little People, Big World.

This markedd the first time either side has accused the other of anything duplicitous.

And Amy didn’t merely hint around the issue, either. She pointed specifically to Chandler and her past with both Matt and the family in general.

“We had someone that worked for us for a very long time, on our farm,” Amy emphasized in 2019.

“And I believe – this is all from my perspective — that there was more than just friends going on. And I think that evolved to a point where that got in the way of our marriage as well.”

Whoa there, Matt Roloff! The Little People, Big World star stands here with Caryn Chandler… and an axe.

Amy got married to Chris Marek in August 2021.

When her ex-husband’s big day arrives, however?

“We won’t be invited to the wedding,” Marek told Us Weekly last year.

“They’ve already said that when they do it, it’s going to be a small deal. I certainly wouldn’t expect it.”