Kris Jenner: Cheating on Robert Was My Life’s Biggest Regret!

Earlier this month, we heard Khloe Kardashian confront Kris Jenner for cheating.

Obviously, this is a doubly sore subject for Khloe. Tristan cheated on her repeatedly, but she also has lingering baggage from her own parents’ divorce.

This week, we heard Kris answer her daughter’s question.

And she wholly admits that cheating on Robert Sr. was the worst mistake of her life.

“What was your mindset when you cheated?” Khloe asked her mother, very bluntly.

At first, Kris seemed to not expect the question at all — even though, clearly, it was on her daughter’s mind.

But Kris quickly let Khloe finish asking the question as she considered her future — or lack thereof — with Tristan Thompson.

“When you did that with my dad, and you had four kids and you had a family?” Khloe asked.

Cheating when you have kids is different than cheating when it’s just the two of you and a couple of shared pieces of furniture.

“Yes,” she then acknowledged before her mother could say it, “I know you were really young. …”

Kris wholeheartedly acknowledged that she was “really young and dumb” at that time.

In 1990, when she met and had an affair with Caitlyn Jenner, Kris was in her mid-thirties.

She noted that age is “something that plays into it, because you don’t really understand the consequences of your actions.”

Khloe clearly does not understand Tristan’s litany of betrayals. So she hoped that Kris’ much simpler affair could shed light on things.

“But what was my dad not doing that made you want to look elsewhere?” Khloe then questioned.

“I don’t know,” Kris admitted, “because he was such a great husband and such a great dad.”

“And I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else,” Kris characterized.

She then admitted: “And I made a huge mistake.”

Kris expressed: “That’s my life’s biggest regret.”

“I really do live my life by thinking God has a plan,” Kris stated.

That’s a fine sentiment when it comes to one’s own choices. So long as you’re not saying it to someone else after a tragedy befalls them, you’re not harming anyone.

And without that whole thing happening,” Kris pointed out, “there never would’ve been Kendall and Kylie.”

Kris then spoke to the confessional camera about how things changed for her and Robert Kardashian Sr. after the divorce.

They were, after all, still co-parents.

“When I got divorced, Robert and I became best friends,” Kris characterized.

“We talked on the phone all day long, helped each other through things all the time, and I did have regrets,” she acknowledged.

“I thought, Wow, what I was thinking?” Kris admitted.

She concluded: “So I want Khloe to be really careful when she makes these decisions and she has to let somebody go.”