Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor Is ‘Not Trying’ to Save Their Marriage …

When Brittany Cartwright announced last week that she and Jax Taylor had separated, many fans assumed that Jax had been caught cheating or engaging in some other sort of bad behavior.

But amazingly, Jax has yet to be accused of anything terrible.

That might soon change, however, as we’ve now entered the stage of the separation where he and Brittany are offering wildly different accounts of what’s going on.

Last week, Jax insisted that he and Brittany are already back together and have no intention of getting divorced.

Now, Brittany is pushing back against that narrative.

Brittany Cartwright: Jax Taylor Is Not Putting In the Work

“Listen, I love Jax so much. I really do,” Brittany recently told TMZ.

“I just want the best for me and my son at this point. So that’s like my main focus,” she continued.

“But for sure, if he switches some things and changes some things about his life, then maybe we can get back together. But right now, I don’t know.”

Asked about her estranged husband’s efforts to save the marriage, Brittany revealed that Jax isn’t exactly bending over backward to fix things.

“It’s Jax, so he’s not really trying that much right now,” she answered.

“I mean, I’ve asked him for a while to do certain things and nothing has come from that yet. We’ve been together for nine years now, so…”

Brittany trailed off at that point, apparently unsure of what will happen next in her marriage.

Again, she hasn’t gone into specifics about the cause of the split, nor has she publicly accused Jax of any sort of indiscretion.

Still, based on Brittany’s comments, we think it’s safe to say that if there’s a guilty party in all of this, it’s Jax.

Unless, of course, these two are in cahoots together.

Jax and Brittany’s Split Coincides With the Start of Their New Show

Jax and Brittany are starring in a new reality show called The Valley, which is set to premiere on Bravo on March 19.

As you may recall, Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss recently boosted Vanderpump Rules ratings at a time when it looked as though the show was about to be canceled.

So perhaps it should come as no surprise that some observers suspect Jax and Brittany are faking their recent marital troubles for the sake of drumming up some free publicity.

We suppose that’s possible — but it’s also not hard to believe that Jax finally messed up so badly that Britanny felt she had no choice but to kick him to the curb.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.