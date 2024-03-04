Kate Middleton Looks Somber, But Smiles in 1st Photo Since Surgery

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kate Middleton has been spotted out in public in the first photos of the royal since her surgery.

After weeks of recovering behind close doors – and a cavalcade of conspiracy theories whirring about – Kate was photographed for the first time since December.

So, how did she look? How is she feeling? And is she ready to return to her royal duties?

Here’s what we know!

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in Oslo, Norway in 2018. (Photo by Hannah McKay – Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton: First Photos Of Royal After Her Surgery Revealed

Kate Middleton was spotted Monday March 4th for the first time in weeks.

In photos published by The NY Post, the Princess of Wales, gave cameras a wry smile from the passenger seat of an Audi being driven by her mom, Carole.

The pair were spotted near Windsor Castle, with Kate attempting to keep a low profile in a pair of sunglasses and bundled in a coat.

This is the first time Kate has been photographed since the Christmas holidays, as she has been recovering in private after a surprise, yet planned, abdominal surgery earlier this year.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on December 05, 2023 in London, England. ((Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images))

Kate & The Wild Conspiracy Theories

Kate had her abdominal surgery in early January, just a few weeks into the new year.

At the time, the Palace informed the public that Kate would not return to royal duties until the Easter holidays. So, that would be the end of March.

But even with the royal families assurances that everything was fine and that updates would be given as necessary, wild conspiracy theories started popping up left and right the more time Kate spent out of sight.

Prince Kate arrives at Sydney Airport on April 16, 2014 during three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand. ((Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images))

Everything from a coma to plastic surgery was suggested. One outlet reported she even called Meghan Markle ahead of her surgery.

Still, the fact remains that, according to the palace, Kate is recovering nicely. Furthermore, any information not released directly from them is, frankly, ribbish.

Nice to hear, better to see with our own eyes.