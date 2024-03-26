‘The Bachelor’ Finale: Did Joey Graziadei Pop the Question? Is He Still …

Reading Time: 11 minutes

In a nice change of pace, Joey Graziadei earned rave reviews during his time as the Bachelor.

The charismatic tennis instructor demonstrated a talent for squashing drama, and he never lost sight of the fact that he was there to find love.

But with his group of potential wives narrowed down to the final two, Joey G. came up against some new challenges during his dramatic finale.

And after one final date with his remaining contestants, Joey found himself facing his most difficult decision yet.

Joey Graziadei has been named the 28th Bachelor in series history. (ABC)

Joey Graziadei Says Goodbye to Daisy Kent

This season was so full of twists that even Reality Steve, king of the Bachelor spoilers, was caught off-guard.

In the end, Joey was forced to part ways with Daisy Kent after concluding that despite their strong connection, she simply wasn’t “his person.”

Daisy wished him well and hugged Kelsey Anderson on her way out. In one of the most heartwarming moments in Bachelor history, Daisy assured her erstwhile rival that her late mother was looking down at her and smiling.

Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent say goodbye on The Bachelor. (ABC)

Joey Graziadei Proposes to Kelsey Anderson

Joey was clearly devastated to have to say goodbye to Daisy, but along with the rest of Bachelor Nation, he felt confident that she’ll find the happiness she so richly deserves.

With that, it was time to switch gears, and Kelsey appropriately wore white for the occasion.

In one of the most heartfelt proposals in Bachelor history, Joey got down on one knee and popped the question.

Joey Graziadei proposes to Kelsey Anderson on The Bachelor. (ABC)

Kelsey accepted, and a couple that fans have been rooting for from the very beginning is now engaged.

Better yet, Kelsey and Joey are still engaged several months after filming, and while they have yet to announce a wedding date, it sounds like they’re both itching to walk down the aisle!

Our congrats go out to the happy couple! We hate to bring up exes on such a joyous occasion, but we would be remiss if we didn’t take a look back at how Joey and Kelsey got to this point:

Joey Graziadei Eliminations: Who Went Home During His Ninth Week as Bachelor?

First, the good news: Nobody got dumped in Tulum during Joey’s Fantasy Suite episode!

But the bad news is that one contestant nearly broke her jaw, and another seems like she’s ready to self-eliminate.

Yes, all three women accepted their Fantasy Suite invitations, but that doesn’t mean that all their dreams came true.

Joey consoles Rachel on The Bachelor. (ABC)

For starters, Rachel wound up in the hospital after sustaining an injury to her face during a date that consisted of diving off of increasingly high platforms.

This marks the 4 millionth time we’ve wanted to inform Bachelor producers that not every date needs to involve death-defying stunts.

But Rachel recovered and wound up spending the night with Joey.

So did Kelsey, who also professed her love to the tennis pro — but she experienced some misgivings the following day, and she wound up leaving Joey an ominous note informing him that the two of them “need to talk.”

Sounds bad!

Kelsey didn’t offer any details, but she remarked that there’s “a conversation that needs to be had” before the rose ceremony.

Kelsey and Joey share an intimate moment on The Bachelor. (ABC)

“I would rather leave now than have my heart completely broken,” she told producers.

Is Kelsey preparing to give Joey an ultimatum? Will all this angst enable Daisy to steal Rachel’s place as the front-runner? Will Rachel sue ABC if she now hears a weird clicking sound every time she chews?

Tune in next time to find out!

Joey and Daisy enjoying a date in Tulum on The Bachelor. (ABC)

In the meantime, let’s take a look back at how we got to this point:

Joey Graziadei Elimations: Who Went Home During His Eighth Week as Bachelor?

The hometown round is one of the toughest tests for any Bachelor.

Last night saw Joey traveling to four very different regions to meet four very different families.

The episode was capped off with an emotional rose ceremony, during which Joey made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Maria.

Maria Georgas meets Joey during her first episode of The Bachelor. (ABC)

Maria said that she wanted to share her true feelings for Joey during their visit to her family home in Ontario, but when the time came to do so, she froze.

“I feel very strong about you and I know I have and it continues to grow, that’s for sure. I appreciate you being here,” said a flustered Maria.

She attempted to make things right by pulling Joey aside ahead of the rose ceremony.

“Saying goodbye to you the way that I did, I feel like I didn’t do it in the best way,” Maria said to Joey.

Maria enjoys a moment with Joey during her time on The Bachelor. (ABC)

“‘Cause I told you I can see myself falling in love with you and the thing is, I can’t, because, like, I am falling in love with you.”

Alas, it was too little, too late, and Joey offered roses to Daisy, Kelsey, and Rachel, who will now advance to the fantasy suite round.

It was the latest in a long line of difficult decisions for Joey:

Joey Graziadei Elimations: Who Went Home In His Seventh Week as Bachelor?

After enjoying the hustle and bustle of metropolitan Montreal, the remaining contestants set out to see a very different side of Canada in scenic Jasper National Park in Alberta.

Tensions were at an all-time high, as the six women knew that only four of them would be continuing on to the all-important Hometown dates.

It was a tense trip, as Joey clashed with Maria and declined to give out a group date rose.

But despite the tension, Maria made the cut, along with Daisy, Rachel Nance, and Kelsy A.

Jenn Tran meets Joey G. on The Bachelor. (ABC)

That means, of course, that two of the women were sent packing, including the charismatic Jenn Tran.

Jenn is a physician assistant student from Hillsdale, New Jersey, and while she may not have won Joey’s heart, she was quite popular with viewers.

Kelsey Toussant, another fan favorite, was also sent home last night.

An actress from Inglewood, California, Kelsey won over Bachelor Nation when she shared her heartbreaking story about how her father cut ties with her when she enrolled in college in violation of his religious beliefs.

Kelsey Toussant in a promotional pic for The Bachelor. (ABC)

Fortunately, with roles in Barbie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and How I Met Your Father to her name, Kelsey has a bright future ahead of her.

All-in-all it was another taxing week for Joey, but with just four women remaining, he’s that much closer to finding his match (tennis pun intended).

And by now, the guy is probably used to saying emotional goodbyes.

Let’s take a look at how we got to this point…

Joey Graziadei Elimations: Who Went Home In His Sixth Week as Bachelor?

Joey and the remaining ladies decamped for Montreal in week six, and while Maria and Jesse Palmer both showed off their bilingual abilities, Joey used plain English to say goodbye to several contestants.

The trip took some surprising turns, with two of the ladies departing early, one of them of her own volition.

Joey Graziadei smiles here on behalf of an ABC promotional campaign. (ABC)

And after all that, there was a rose ceremony where two more contestants said au revoir.

Yes, it was another difficult week, but Joey remains committed to the task of finding his mixed doubles partner!

First, Jess Edwards got sent packing in what might be the most brutal breakup of the season so far.

Jess was gaga for Joey, but the feeling simply wasn’t mutual, and he made an impromptu decision to kick her to the curb.

Later in the episode, Lexi Young walked away in a show of maturity and self-awareness that we rarely see on this show.

Lexi Young was one of Joey’s contestants on The Bachelor. (ABC)

She knew that Joey wanted a long engagement and that he hoped to be married for a few years before welcoming children.

Because she’s experienced health issues that could affect her fertility, Lexi was hoping for a shorter timeline — and so, she walked away with no hard feelings.

During the rose ceremony, Joey bid adieu to two more contestants, Katelyn DeBacker and Lea Cayanan.

Lea Cayanan appears in a promotional photo for ABC’s The Bachelor. (ABC)

The elimination of Lea is good news for her rival, Maria, who might have just moved into the frontrunner spot.

Whatever the case, with just six women remaining, we’re really in the homestretch now!

Joey Graziadei Elimations: Who Went Home In His Fourth Week as Bachelor?

The war between Maria and Sydney had been raging since week one, but last night, it finally came to an end in abrupt fashion.

Joey Graziadei does some thinking during his trip to Malta. (ABC)

After listening to both ladies tell their side of the story, Joey hosted a winner-take-all two-on-one date:

The winner would receive the first rose of Malta, and the loser would be eliminated.

Thankfully, in an outcome that had every sane viewer breathing a sigh of relief, Sydney “Can I Talk to Your Manager?” Gordon was sent home to her cats.

And frankly, we can’t help but feel a little sorry for those poor felines.

Sydney looks unhappy during a rose ceremony on The Bachelor. (ABC)

Joey mase the right call, and we’d like to say that that was the end of the most pointless feud in Bachelor history.

But sadly, Lea has decided to pick up where Sydney left off by bullying Maria for no reason.

Canadians like Maria might be at an unfair disadvantage in cutthroat competitions like this one due to their innate politeness.

Joey Graziadei Elimations: Who Went Home In His Third Week as Bachelor?

The feud between Maria and Sydney also dominated the previous week’s episode, but at the end of that one, both women received roses and proceeded to the next round.

However, three other ladies were not so lucky.

First, we bid farewell to Starr Skyler, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Florida, who enjoys spicy margaritas and showing off her Britney Spears impression.

Starr, we hardly knew ye.

Starr Skyler in a promotional photo for The Bachelor Season 28. (ABC)

Another promising contestant who did not receive a rose in week three was Chrissa Perez.

The 26-year-old from Abbotsford, British Columbia was one of four Canadian contestants in Joey’s original pool of contestants.

Hopefully, her dismissal won’t result in some sort of international incident.

Finally, we had 28-year-old San Antonio native Evalin Clark, who might have been the night’s most surprising elimination.

Evalin’s competitive spirit caught Joey’s eye in week two when she leaped over a table during a round of bridal musical chairs.

Starr Skyler in a promotional photo for The Bachelor Season 28. (ABC)

She demonstrated that same will to victory when she showed off some impressive tennis skills as part of Team Lobster and Butter.

Alas, it seems that in the end, Joey just wasn’t feeling a connection with Evalin.

Hey, at least she can blame her elimination on Maria and Sydney for hogging the spotlight and messing up the pool party!

Joey Graziadei Elimations: Who Went Home In His Second Week as Bachelor?

The previous week, one contestant, Lauren, decided to bow out of the competition for personal reasons.

A promotional photo of Lauren from The Bachelor Season 28. (RICHARD MIDDLESWORTH/DISNEY, Courtesy of ABC)

Her father had passed away just seven months prior to filming, and the wedding-themed group date wound up taking an emotional toll.

Lauren bid a tearful goodbye to Joey but reminded him that they might see each other again during the hometown round, as her sister is still in the competition!

After a testy cocktail party that featured plenty of anxiety and a fight that Maria rightly deemed “dumb,” Joey hosted his second rose ceremony.

He says it’s his least favorite part of the job, and the pain was written all over Joey’s face as the ceremony concluded, and he was forced to bid farewell to another three contestants.

First to say goodbye was Erika, a 25-year-old leasing agent from North Bergen, New Jersey.

A promotional photo of Erika from The Bachelor Season 28. (RICHARD MIDDLESWORTH/DISNEY, Courtesy of ABC)

Next came Marlena, a 26-year-old finance writer from West Palm Beach.

And finally, Joey parted ways with Taylor, a 23-year-old recruiter from Chicago.

Rose ceremonies are always a bittersweet occasion, but Joey surely went into this knowing that he would have to break a few hearts.

It’s a little earlier to start making predictions, but some of the contestants, like the charmingly eccentric Maria, have emerged as immediate frontrunners.

A promotional photo of Maria from The Bachelor Season 28. (RICHARD MIDDLESWORTH/DISNEY, Courtesy of ABC)

But sadly, quite a few potential brides were sent home before they even got a chance to unpack during week one.

Joey Graziadei Eliminates Contestants: Who Got Sent Packing on ‘The Bachelor’ Week 1?

It couldn’t have been easy for Joey to make so many cuts just hours after meeting the women, but after a marathon cocktail party with a whole lot of strategizing, he winnowed the group down from 32 to 23.

First on the chopping block was Chandler, who was sent home despite how gloriously her name would have paired with Joey’s. (RIP, Matthew Perry!)

Chandler had a short run on ABC’s The Bachelor. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

The 24-year-old graphic designer from New York made Joey laugh when they first met, but it seems the romantic connection just wasn’t there.

Next up was Kayla, a 27-year-old guidance counselor from Ohio who might have just been too nice for this competition.

It gets pretty cutthroat out there!

Kyra appears in a promotional photo for ABC’s The Bachelor stars Kyra. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

That brings us to Kyra, a 27-year-old paralegal from Miami.

She also seemed like a ball of sunshine, but apparently, she just wasn’t Joey’s cup of tea.

Maybe he prefers potential partners with a bit of an edge!

Also sent packing were Sandra, a 26-year-old cyber security consultant from Nashville, and Lanie, a 27-year-old realtor from Philadelphia.

A promotional photo of Lainie from ABC’s â€œThe Bachelor.â€ (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Sam H., a 31-year-old CPA from Nashville was also sent home, as were Talyah, a 23-year-old esthetician from Huntington Beach, California, and Samantha, 25, a pro football cheerleader from Miami.

One of the most surprising cuts was Zoe, a 24-year-old artist from Atlanta who was knocked out of the competition despite becoming an early fan favorite.

Not that Joey had any way of knowing if any he sent home would wind up being popular with viewers.

A promotional shot of Zoe from ABC’s â€œThe Bachelor.â€ (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

But hey, maybe Zoe can take advantage of the boost in her social media followers to sell more of her art.

Whatever the case, Joey has made it clear that he’s there to find a wife, not just to gain fame and hook up with a bunch of strangers.

It’ll be a grueling process, as it always is, but maybe the tennis pro from PA can help turn the show’s losing streak around.

‘The Bachelor’ Stars Who Have Married – And Stayed That Way!

Of the 27 men who have handed out roses as the Bachelor, only three are still with the partner to whom they proposed, and only one of those couples (Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici) ever made it down the aisle.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are officially husband and wife! (ABC)

Of course, the boomer-based spin-off series The Golden Bachelor is currently batting 1.000, as stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist got married this month just weeks after fans swooned at Gerry’s proposal.

So maybe the women who were sent home by Joey last night can take comfort in the knowledge that the Bachelor process only works when the dude giving out flowers is over 70!