Joey Graziadei smiles here on behalf of an ABC promotional campaign. (ABC)

Joey Graziadei is ready to find love on this season of The Bachelor.

Crazy, right?!? Who ever would have thought the lead of this franchise would ever say or think such a thing?

But that’s exactly what the Pennsylvania native says in a new promo released by ABC in which Graziadei is shirtless and sweaty while playing the sport he teaches for a living, tennis.

“I’m falling in love with you,” Graziadei declares to a suitor in the footage… prior to telling the camera:

“I am definitely ready to find my wife.”

It’s Bachelor #28! Say hello to Joey Graziadei! (ABC)

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see the 28-year old overlooking an ocean, sitting on a tennis court and kissing a mystery woman at sunset, as a voiceover bellows:

“One man will take a swing at finding his lifelong doubles partner.”

The tennis puns don’t stop there, either.

“We are game, set, say it with me — match,” one aspiring spouse later recites with Graziadei.

Joey Graziadei has been named the 28th Bachelor in series history. (ABC)

Wait, though, people. There are more!

As fireworks go off in the background of this video, and as Joey teaches another woman vying for his affections how to swing a racket, the narrator continues:

“He’s leaving it all on the court and his eyes are set on love.”

Perhaps one day these forced references will get old. Not yet, though!

Joey Graziadei went from being a Bachelorette suitor to The Bachelor himself. (ABC)

Back in August, host Jesse Palmer announced Joey as The Bachelor after The Bachelorette lead Charity Lawson sent him home on her season finale and got engaged instead to Dotun Olubeko.

“It’s sinking in very slowly but I’m trying my best just to stay present, enjoy it, but this is crazy,” Joey said at the time.

“I mean, I’ll be the first person to say this is wild. I never expected this at all, didn’t know this is what my life is turning at this moment.

“So yeah, crazy stuff, but I’m excited.”

Charity Lawson looks pretty relaxed on the couch here across from Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer. (ABC)

According to an ABC press release announcing him the new star of The Bachelor, meanwhile, Graziadei is “looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors.

“He loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life.”

On Instagram after the news broke, meanwhile, Graziadei confessed he experienced “true heartbreak” on The Bachelorette, yet was looking forward to his journey as The Bachelor.

“I cannot wait to see what unfolds over these next few months,” the tennis pro wrote.

“I have grown immensely with my time on the show and know that I’ll always have room for more growth. But I feel more ready than ever to find my person.”

The Bachelor Season 28 premieres January 22 on ABC at 8/7c.