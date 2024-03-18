We’ve almost reached the end of another season of The Bachelor.

But now we’ve shifted our focus to a fan-favorite finalist with an unusual and inspiring backstory… DAISY KENT.

What Caused Daisy Kent’s Hearing Loss?

During an early episode of the Joey edition of The Bachelor, the 25-year-old account executive from Becker, Minnesota scored a one-on-one date with Graziadei.

During the dinner portion of their outing, Kent opened up to Graziadei about the health issues she experienced during her teen years, which resulted in significant hearing loss.

“A life with me is probably going to look a little different than with any other girl in the house,” Kent told Graziadei.

“The reason I can communicate with you the way I can is because I have a cochlear implant.”

Kent has actually penned a children’s book — titled Daisy Doo: All The Sounds She Knew — based on her medical condition.

She also founded a nonprofit organization called Hear Your Heart in 2020.

The organization supports kids “who have autoimmune disorders or hearing loss” by giving them “medical assistance, funds for future education and bringing awareness to mental health for children and families.”

In an interview last year with a local CBS affiliate, Kent explained how she started to lose her hearing at the age of 15.

“It started as a lot of high-pitched ringing and then just progressively got worse, and I couldn’t understand speech very well,” she explained in August 2023.

At age 17, Kent was diagnosed with Ménière’s disease, an inner ear disorder. After attempting to use hearing aids, Kent began researching cochlear implants.

In May 2023, Kent uploaded a video of her implant activation… and it currently has more than 12.5 million views on TikTok.

“It’s honestly really changed my life,” Daisy said on The Bachelor, directly addressing her situation with her potential husband.

“It’s exciting to me because I forgot everyday sounds. I’m so thankful and I’m so happy and my life is so full of love.

“I honestly just want someone to share that with. I haven’t dated since I got my implant so I’m super nervous.”

After that episode aired, Kent took to Instagram to show her appreciation for all the support she has received of late, writing:

I want to thank you all for being so kind and receptive of my story. The support I’ve been receiving has completely blown me away.

My story is my personal experience & no path is the same, but I hope one person felt a little less alone, a little more understood, a little more seen.

I want to thank @bachelorabc @bachelornation @abcnetwork for allowing me to share part of my story in the best way possible.

I will always be thankful for that day and the support I felt from the girls in the house, Joey, the producers, the people behind the cameras, mics, and everyone involved. It was one of the most uplifting days of my life & changed my confidence in a way I can’t explain.

I encourage you as this season unfolds to show love and uplift every woman who shares her story. I can’t wait for you to hear parts of the other ladies’ stories as they have changed my perspective in the best ways.

It’s all about the love & how we express that love to others.

The Bachelor Spoilers: Will Joey Pop the Question to Daisy?

When she first told her courageous story, Daisy’s future on the show was uncertain.

But now, we’re happy to say that Daisy has made it all the way to Joey’s final three!

As for whether or not Daisy Kent gets engaged to close out the season?

