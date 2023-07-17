Ariana Grande Splits from Dalton Gomez: The Marriage is Over!

For Ariana Grande, it’s come time for her to say Thank U to Dalton Gomez.

But she’s on to the Next.

According to multiple celebrity gossip and entertainment news outlets, the singer’s marriage to this luxury real estate agent has come to an end.

They’ve been separated since January, TMZ reports, which explains why Grande was spotted at Wimbledon over the weekend without her wedding ring on.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were married for about two years when they split in the summer of 2023. (Instagram)

Grande and Gomez got married in May 2021.

The intimate Montecito, California ceremony featured Grande wearing a sleek custom white dress by Vera Wang, while the groom went with a suit by Tom Ford.

According to Vogue, which covered the romantic event, Grande walked down the aisle accompanied by her parents, Joan Grande and Ed Butera.

“Ariana and Dalton are ecstatic and look forward to their future together,” a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

Dalton Gomez was a very lucky man. He was actually full-on married to Ariana Grande. (Instagram)

Alas, this ecstasy appears to be short-lived.

The now-former spouses initially sparked romance rumors in early 2020 … but didn’t officially confirm their relationship until Gomez appeared in the music video for Ariana and Justin Bieber’s track “Stuck With U” in May of that year.

“They run in the same circle,” a source close to the artist told E! News back then.

“He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She’s gotten to know him quickly with the [Covid] quarantine. They’ve been spending a lot of one-on-one time at home.”

Ariana Gomez cozies up here to Dalton Gomez. The two got engaged in December of 2020. (Instagram)

Last August, Grande shared a makeup tutorial on TikTok where she wasn’t wearing her ring, either.

However, she shut speculation down immediately that it was the sign of any trouble.

“I’m just not wearing my wedding ring, it’s getting cleaned.

“I’m not getting a divorce before you start, don’t,” Grande explained at the time.

Ariana Grande attends Billboard’s 13th Annual Women In Music event at Pier 36 in New York City on December 6, 2018. (Getty)

Just this past May, meanwhile, despite the reports of their separation cited above, Grande posted recognition online of the couple’s second anniversary.

Alongside a “2” (their years as husband and wife) with a heart and the phrase “3.5 together” (their years as a couple) both written on top of a photo of Dalton, she wrote:

“I love him so.”

Ariana Grande looks gorgeous here in black and white. (Getty)

According to TMZ, Dalton and Grande did try to reconcile a few months ago, but the attempt failed.

They’ve been pretty distant ever since Ariana went to London in December in order to film the movie Wicked.

The typically reliable website writes that the two “remain friends and still talk on the phone regularly.”

But, sadly, based on their investigations, “the marriage is kaput.”

