With “Yes, And?,” Ariana Grande is hitting back at relationship critics. The song also happens to a be a bop.

Late last summer, Ariana Grande fired Scooter Braun. She was not alone in cutting ties with the controversial record executive.

Now, it’s time for her musical comeback. But this comes at a complex time for her.

A lot of people have had a lot to say about her relationship with Ethan Slater. Ariana is clapping back — with art.

Ariana Grande arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s been a hot minute since we got a new Ariana Grande song

For many years, “And what about it?” has remained one of Ariana Grande’s most defining quotes.

The line refers to her gaining confidence early in her years of mega-fame. She went from apologetically posing for hordes of reporters to having more self-assurance.

Now, she is channeling that energy into her first single of 2024, “Yes, And?”

Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Ariana has been pretty busy in recent years.

She has her still-relatively-new cosmetics brand, her major role in Wicked, and she had a whole marriage and divorce.

We were already excited to get new music from her (just as we received “J Christ” form Lil Nas X — our cup runneth over!). The video is a work of art — and an even less subtle message to critics than the lyrics thmselves.

Cheat sheet: what is Ariana’s “Yes, And” all about?

As you probably noticed, it’s about the things that people — who do not know her, and will never know her — say about and even to her online.

The song includes specific remarks about the body-shaming that she receives.

Notably, Ariana has slammed body-shamers in the past, and for good reason. Body-shaming is always unacceptable … but some of her critics had more nuance.

Ariana Grande is seen at the GRAMMY Charities Signings during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020. (Photo Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Last year, the world learned that Ariana Grande is dating Ethan Slater.

At first, this was somewhat neutral news.

It was relatively soon after her split with ex-husband Dalton Gomez, but no one but Ariana and Dalton actually cared about that relationship.

Ethan Slater attends the 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards at NYU Skirball Center on May 01, 2022. (Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Lucille Lortel Theatre)

So why are people mad about Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater?

Simply put, Ariana got with Ethan really quickly after her split with Dalton. And it was also a short time after Ethan and his own wife separated.

The timeline raised red flags for fans. Some of them accused them both of having cheated with each other before their breakups.

Stories of Ariana hanging out with Ethan’s wife and baby before their breakup turned critics’ stomachs.

Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ariana is not being subtle about setting a boundary with fans.

During the song, she literally asks fans why they care whose dong she rides.

One could argue that caring about it, positively or negatively, is just part of fan culture. That doesn’t mean that Ari has to like it.

Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Is Ariana Grande’s “Yes, And?” message right?

Ariana seems to be ignoring that the source of concern isn’t that Ethan Slater is a silly little guy, which does seem to be her type. (The guy literally played Spongebob Squarepants on Broadway)

Rather, the issue is over allegations of cheating and “homewrecking.” But, let’s be clear, that’s where critics are wrong.

Ariana did not, could not have, “stolen” Ethan or any other man. She did not “take” this man from his wife or from their child, because he’s a grown adult making his own choices.

Ethan Slater attends “Spamalot” Opening Night at St. James Theatre on November 16, 2023. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Life & Style reports that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater moving in together in New York is fulfilling for both of them despite their busy schedules.

“Whenever Ethan gets a break, he’ll spend time with Ariana or join her in the studio,” the insider reported.

The source then added: “He’s very open about the fact that they’re crazy in love and looking to take things to the next level.”

Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ultimately, what are fans to make of Ariana’s relationship with Ethan? What of the drama and controversy surrounding it?

As Ari noted, the relationship itself is her decision. (His decision too, but let’s be real, mostly hers)

When it comes to the controversy … folks, this whole thing is just normal theater kid drama. It’s just happening among adults and on a much more public stage.