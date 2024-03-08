Janelle Brown Shares Heartbreaking Instagram Post in Wake of Son’s Death

Janelle Brown has uploaded her second message in response to her son’s tragic passing.

As you very likely know by now, Garrison Brown is dead at the age of 25.

The son of Janelle and Kody Brown, Garrison was reportedly drinking heavily around the time of his death, and had been suffering from mental health problems, and shot himself in the head.

Local Flagstaff, Arizona authorities have confirmed the latter.

Garrison Brown is pictured here on an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Wrote the former spiritual spouses in the wake of Garrison’s death:

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him.

“His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Janelle Brown appears on a 2022 episode of Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

On Friday morning, meanwhile, hearkened back her last holiday gathering with all of her and Kody’s six kids, sharing a snapshot from a family photo shoot.

“I had all my children together last Christmas,” Janelle captioned her March 8 Instagram post.

“It was amazing as it’s hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this.

“I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken.”

In the photograph, Janelle and Garrison are posing in a yard alongside his siblings: Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savanah, 19… as well as Madison’s husband Caleb Brush and their own children Axel, 6, Evangalynn, 4, and Josephine, 13 months, and Logan’s wife, Michelle.

According to TMZ, the Flagstaff Police Department responded to a report of a death on Tuesday, finding Garrison dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No foul play is suspected.

Garrison was discovered by his brother, who went to check on Garrison after the 25-year old sent a troubling text message to some contacts.

Janelle Brown spills some tea here on just how and why Kody dumped her. (Image Credit: TLC)

Following the news of his passing, Garrison’s family and friends and loved ones have been mourning his passing on social media.

“Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed,” Christine Brown wrote, for instance, alongside a clip of this flowerbed being built.

The mother of six added the hashtags: “#gratitude #missyou #loveyou #tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem.”

Previously, Meri Brown has basically shared the same initial statement as Janelle and Kody.

Kody didn’t get along with Garrison at the time his son took his own life. (TLC)

As has been well documented on Sister Wives across recently years, Garrison was estranged from his father at the time he died.

Janelle even confirmed to the police that this remained the case up until her son’s final moments.

Kody has not yet said anything about the tragedy, aside from his joint message with Janelle, although sources say the fallout from Garrison’s suicide will play a major role on Sister Wives Season 19.

Wrote TLC as a network upon learning what happened:

“We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.