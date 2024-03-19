Ariana Grande is now officially divorced from ex-husband Dalton Gomez.

When Ariana released new music, she delighted fans. Her lyrics described infidelity and lies, reinforcing rumors that Dalton had cheated during their marriage.

The marriage ended in the first half of 2023, even though they did not immediately file for divorce.

Now it’s over and Ari has moved on. Fans wonder if rumors that she cheated will finally end.

Ariana Grande attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have finalized their divorce

After (technically) three years of marriage, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have dissolved their union.

On Tuesday, March 19, the Los Angeles court officially finalized their divorce.

But divorce is an expensive matter — even after a short marriage, and especially when one of the partners is one of the planet’s most famous performers, and the other is … just some guy.

Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The US Sun reports that Ariana Grande will be paying Dalton Gomez upfront, rather than an ongoing alimony situation.

First, Ariana will write Dalton a check for $1,250,000. Second, he will receive half of the proceeds for their Los Angeles mansion when it sells.

Finally, Ariana will cover $25,000 of his attorney fees for the divorce.

Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It was a short, surprising marriage

Dalton Gomez is a real estate agent. Though much remains unknown about their erstwhile romance, he and Ariana clearly fell for each other around the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(That timing would turn out to be important to their story)

On May 15, 2021, Ariana and Dalton married at her home in Montecito.

Ariana Grande attends Billboard’s 13th Annual Women In Music event at Pier 36 in New York City on December 6, 2018. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

In July of 2023, not long after their split news broke, reports explained Ariana and Dalton’s divorce as a matter of incompatible lifestyles.

Ari is world-famous. Dalton is a real estate agent. Not everyone is cut out for their spouse traveling for work, or for needing a security escort to simply go out to dinner.

This is why their early COVID romance was a factor. At that time, their lifestyles seemed more compatible. When you’re staying home together, sometimes real-life problems don’t crop up.

What ‘really’ led to Ariana and Dalton’s divorce?

When news broke of Ariana Grande’s Ethan Slater romance, a bunch of people accused her of being a “homewrecker.” Others claimed that she’d ruined her own marriage, too, asking if she’d cheated on Dalton.

But Ari’s lyrics to “Eternal Sunshine” referred to someone being in bed with another woman. Which seemed to confirm blind items about Dalton cheating and rebuke allegations that Ariana was a cheater.

We still don’t know what happened. But however the marriage ended, Ariana Grande is now divorced from Dalton Gomez.