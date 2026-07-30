Ghislaine Maxwell: Senate Unanimously Votes to Oppose Pardon For Imprisoned Epstein Accomplice

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Ghislaine Maxwell won’t be getting out of prison any time soon — at least not if the US Senate has anything to say about it.

On Wednesday, the Senate unanimously approved a bipartisan resolution declaring that Maxwell should not receive a presidential pardon or any other form of executive clemency.

The non-binding measure passed Wednesday without opposition, reflecting rare bipartisan agreement as the Jeffrey Epstein case receives another round of renewed attention.

Socialite Ghislane Maxwell with an unidentified male companion attends the Opening of the Asprey Flagship Store on 5th Avenue December 8, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Maxwell is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence after being convicted in 2021 on sex trafficking-related charges for recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein, the infamous financier and convicted sex who took his own life in 2019.

Although the resolution carries no legal force, it serves as a formal statement of the Senate’s position amid ongoing speculation over whether President Donald Trump could eventually consider granting Maxwell clemency.

When recently asked about that possibility, Trump declined to rule it out, saying he had not given the matter much thought.

The resolution was introduced by Senator Jacky Rosen, who argued that Maxwell’s crimes make her undeserving of any reduction in her sentence.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Rosen said survivors of Epstein’s abuse deserve justice rather than uncertainty over whether Maxwell could receive special treatment.

She also noted that the vote came as the Senate considered Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche, who has publicly stated that he would not recommend a pardon for Maxwell.

The Senate’s action follows months of renewed public and political interest in the Epstein investigation and those connected to it.

Earlier this year, Maxwell appeared before the House Oversight Committee but repeatedly invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination rather than answer lawmakers’ questions.

While the resolution sends a clear political message, it does not limit the president’s constitutional authority to issue pardons or commute federal sentences. Executive clemency remains solely within the president’s power.

Still, lawmakers from both parties made their position unmistakably clear by approving the resolution unanimously.

Whether the vote has any practical impact on Maxwell’s future remains uncertain.

But the Senate’s message was straightforward, and it’s clear that members of both parties believe Maxwell should serve the remainder of her sentence without receiving a presidential pardon or other form of executive clemency.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.