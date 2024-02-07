Will Taylor Swift Be at Super Bowl LVIII? Travis Kelce Doesn’t Think So!

Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl on Sunday?

It’s the question at the forefront of everyone’s mind ever since the Kansas City Chiefs clobbered the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, winning by a score of 17-10.

With that win, Travis Kelce — who had a monster performance, hauling in 11 passes for 116 yards and scoring a touchdown — was definitely headed to Super Bowl LVIII.

But what about his rather famous girlfriend? Will Taylor Swift be in attendance?!?

While a lot of people have said yes, one person is casting a lot of doubt: TRAVIS!

Taylor Swift embraces boyfriend Travis Kelce after the AFC title game in 2024. (Getty)

Will Taylor Swift Be at Super Bowl LVIII? Travis Says….

The immediate answer should be yes, right?

There was some initial doubt. Taylor is performing in Tokyo, Japan in the days leading up to the big game as part of the international leg of her Eras Tour.

But everyone has said she can make it: travel experts, Swifties with calculators … JAPAN!

But Travis threw everyone for a loop on the Wednesday before the big game when he hinted that she might not be at the show after all!

During a pregame Q&A with reporters, Travis was asked if his girlfriend had given him a “pep talk” yet to boost his confidence. His answer was, well, confusing.

“She’s just working on entertaining them, making sure she’s ready for her performances and everything, but the Super Bowl, we’ll worry about if she can make it,” Travis said, according to TMZ.

If?! IF?! Not, “when”?!

Doesn’t he know that the whole world is watching and that he needs her lucky 13 magic to win the game????

Is this because Travis didn’t come to the Grammys?

Taylor Hasn’t Missed a Game Yet!

Swift was in Baltimore for the aforementioned AFC-clinching victory.

She was also in Buffalo the previous week when the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the first round of the playoffs. Finally, she has attended nearly every Kansas City game since she and Kelce started dating.

But here’s the thing, folks: Attending the big game would take a massive act of love on Taylor’s part.

T

Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce in Baltimore after the Chiefs defeated the Ravens. (Getty)

While no one has made an official announcement either way, sports fans, celebrity gossip followers, and Swifties alike have become experts in time zones overnight to figure out the answer to this question.

You see, Taylor will be in Tokyo the day before the Super Bowl!

She is scheduled to perform in Japan to kick off the next leg of her Eras tour that week.

Her final show of the leg is Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Tokyo time (JST). The Super Bowl is Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Ok, time to do some math:

Tokyo is 12 hours ahead of Las Vegas.

Swift’s concert will start around 9 p.m. in Japan.

In theory, she can get a decent night sleep, hop on a plane around noon on February 11 and then go back in time on some magical sense, touching down in Nevada at 8 a.m. on that same date.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

That doesn’t sound too bad!

Heck, Swift would have time for a nap or perhaps a mimosa-laden brunch with Brittany Mahomes before making her way to a suite for the Super Bowl.

We can’t say this with absolute certainty, we suppose.

We haven’t asked this question directly of Taylor Swift or anything.

But YES, you better believe she’ll be at the big game.

And you better believe that sound you can hear in the distance is the sound of CBS executives screaming for joy over the prospect of the highest-rated Super Bowl of all-time.

You did it, honey! We’d have to imagine that’s what Taylor Swift is saying to Travis Kelce here. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Taylor and Travis Know how to Celebrate A Big Win

After the Chiefs knocked off the Ravens, the 12-time Grammy-winner found her way on to the field and embraced her boyfriend.

Cameras captured Kelce referring to Swift as “sweetie” at one point.

They just seem so very much in love, don’t they?!?

And they don’t care who knows it or sees it.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are celebrating a trip to the Super Bowl here. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift previously said to TIME Magazine of the pair’s public support for each other.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone.

“And we’re just proud of each other.”