Will Taylor be at the game on Sunday?

As Travis Kelce has seen success on the field, Taylor Swift has been cheering him on.

The crossover romance has taken their fans by storm.

Travis has another game this weekend, and and the stakes are high. Will Taylor be there?

Taylor Swift celebrates with fans during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

In recent months, Taylor Swift’s attendance at Travis Kelce’s games has become an internet meme — and the subject of cringe awards show jokes.

She has also taken to wearing Chiefs gears. Her fondness for fangirl regalia has also spread to her fans.

Some were already football fans. Others have watched her romance and gone: “Okay, I’ll bite: what’s ‘football?‘” But they’re all supporting Taylor — and, by extension, her man.

Taylor Swift looks on during a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

This is no ordinary game

On Sunday, Travis Kelce and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will play against another team: the Baltimore Ravens.

The January 28 face-off is the American Football Conference title game. And, as we said, the stakes are high.

The winner of this game will play in the Super Bowl. For many of Taylor’s fans, this is the first that they (okay, we) are learning how the Super Bowl is decided.

Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Will Taylor Swift be at the game?

Thus far, Taylor Swift has attended all of Travis’ playoff games during this period known as the “postseason.”

As it happens, this busy time for Travis has coincided with her “Eras Tour” haitus.

She’s had plenty of time to cheer him on and, as far as anyone knows, has no prior commitments that should keep her from the January 28 sporting event.

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce cheer before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

However, thus far, Taylor has not made any announcement or offered any other confirmation that she will appear at the Baltimore game.

Similarly, Travis has not discussed the topic — neither to confirm nor deny her attendance.

A few days ago, the head coach of the Ravens, John Harbaugh, laughed off questions at a press conference about whether he expected Taylor to attend — in which case, she would likely be cheering against his team.

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Ashley Avignone cheer after a Kansas City Chiefs touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023. (Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Taylor and Travis’ fans have complex feelings about her game attendance

Some football fans — whether they are rooting for the Chiefs or not — are feeling fatigue about the spotlight on Taylor.

There are strong elements of misogyny behind some of the grumbling about how often cameras show Taylor in the stands.

However, there’s a fair point about how football fans may be there to watch the sports and not other fans — no matter how famous.

Taylor Swift attends “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, many of Taylor’s fans are feeling some fatigue from the other end of the spectrum.

Those who have followed along are learning more about this sport than they ever wanted or needed to.

Many of us could have lived a thousand lifetimes without knowing what a “postseason” is, or which game decides the “Super Bowl,” or exactly when the Super Bowl takes place. (But remember, it’s a great time for sales on certain snack foods!)

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react in a suite during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023. (Photo Credit: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Both groups of fans can chill

To those grumbling fans, we would remind everyone that … being a fan is an optional, voluntary activity.

Not for Donna Kelce, maybe. But for anyone else who’s a fan of Travis, you can just ignore the Taylor parts.

And anyone who’s more interested in Taylor’s music and activism and doesn’t care about who kicks (or runs with, I think?) a pointy ball, we’d note that you don’t have to follow her stadium seat appearances.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. The game took place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

As for Taylor attending the game this Sunday? Almost everyone assumes that she will.

If she doesn’t, maybe something’s up. Or maybe she’s busy, and cheering him on regardless.

And, if all goes well for him, she’ll continue to cheer him on next month, during the game that happens before and after the Halftime show.