Taylor Swift WILL Be Able to Attend the Super Bowl, According to Country of Japan

Swifties, you can finally rest easy.

And the same goes for you, CBS executives.

Ever since the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game this past Sunday, the entire music world and sports universe have been asking the same question:

Will Taylor Swift be able to attend Super Bowl LVIII?

Taylor Swift can’t believe all the exciting NFL action in front of her. (GETTY)

We all know that Swift wants to be there.

We all know she wants to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce, whose team is a 1.5-point underdog against the San Francisco 49ers.

But Swift has an Era Tour concert scheduled in Tokyo, Japan for the day before. She’ll be performing her three-plus hour set for fans there on Saturday, February 11.

As we’ve already documented, Swift should be able to make the game rather easily due to the time difference between Tokyo and Las Vegas, where the Super Bowl will be played.

Taylor Swift is making loving eyes here at boyfriend Travis Kelce. (Getty Images)

For those who weren’t certain, however, the frickin Embassy of Japan just released a statement meant to assure all the doubters.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” this institution actually wrote in a statement shared on its verified @JapanEmbDC Instagram account and other social media profiles on Friday.

It sounds like the Embassy is trying to quell the concerns of those planning to attend the upcoming Tokyo show.

They can rest easy. Swift will absolutely be there.

Taylor Swift embraces boyfriend Travis Kelce after the AFC title game in 2024. (Getty)

Concluded the message:

“We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.”

See what the Embassy did there?!?

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Swift is scheduled to attend but not perform at the February 4 Grammy Awards before flying to Japan to perform four-consecutive nights at the Tokyo Dome on February 7-10.

She has not yet confirmed her attendance for the Super Bowl… but come on now.

Taylor and Travis are in love.

She’ll be there for sure.

Travis Scott holds girlfriend Taylor Swift in his arms after winning the AFC championships in 2024. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

At some point after the big game, Swift would then need to leave the United States to get to Australia for her seven shows in Melbourne and Sydney on February 16 through 26.

We’re guessing she’ll be able to pull this off, too.

Oh, and for the record?

The Super Bowl will mark the 13th time Swift has cheered Kelce on in person at a game. Any loyal fan understands the significance of this number.