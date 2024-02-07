Usher and Taylor Swift together on the same Super Bowl stage?

It’s what a lot of fans are hoping for come this Sunday’s big game.

While Usher is poised to have many, many guest stars show up during his explosive Super Bowl halftime show, the Swifties are hoping that Tay Tay will find a way to be part of the moment.

Usher performs on stage during iHeartRadio Channel 95.5’s Jingle Ball 2023 at Little Caesars Arena on December 05, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Well, good news: Usher vowed he’d have Taylor be part of his “magic” performance, one way or another.

Usher & Taylor Swift Performing At The Super Bowl Together: Yes, Please!

The NFL announced on Sept. 24, 2023 that the 44-year-old R&B powerhouse would take the stage for the Apple Music halftime performance during Super Bowl 58.

In the official announcement, Usher called the show being “the honor of a lifetime.”

You know who hasn’t had that honor yet? Taylor Swift.

Why? Well, that’s a post for another day.

Taylor Swift and Usher together on one stage? Yes, please! ((Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) & (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images))

But the truth is, given Taylor being a huge presence this season due to her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce, many are hoping 2024 will be the year she’ll at least make a guest appearance.

While to some it seems unlikely, we say don’t count our girl out just yet – because even Usher is into the idea!

Now, before it was even clear that the Chiefs were on their way to the Super Bowl, Usher was asked about including Taylor in his act. He was into the idea immediately.

“She could be one person that I serenade,” he exclaimed while being interviewed by the Today Show in November 2023.

Taylor Swift looking bejeweled during her Eras tour. ( (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images))

Serenading lovely celebrity ladies is something he’s become known for with his Las Vegas residency. Stars like Taraji P. Henson, Issa Rae, and famous Keke Palmer have all enjoyed an intimate moment with Ush.

But while that could be sexy as well, Usher also admitted he’s thought bigger — before admitting the details were still being worked out.

“Or, she could be a special guest,” he said. “I don’t know. That process of creating has been very interesting.”

Will Taylor Swift Be At The Game At All?

Truth is, the likelihood of Taylor being a part of the halftime show is slim for one vital reason: time.

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Girl just does not have the time! In the days leading up to the big game on February 11, Taylor will be in Tokyo playing a string of sold out Eras tour date.

In fact, she’ll be halfway across the world the day before the Super Bowl.

While everyone from mathematicians to travel experts to the Japanese government has assured fans she’ll be able to make the big game, you just can’t ever know with these things.

Mother nature does have a mind of her own!

But no matter what, Usher will be there, with a lineup of guest performers that, Taylor or no Taylor, will undoubtedly knock everyone’s socks off!