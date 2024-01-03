Travis Kelce remains in his Honeymoon Era with Taylor Swift.

As previously reported in romantic detail, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the global music superstar shared a kiss on the lips to celebrate New Year’s Eve a few days ago.

This tidbit (and accompanying photo) was enough to stop the Internet in its tracks at the time.

Now, however, Kelce has spilled even more tea about the lovely evening he shared with Swift and other loved ones.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a first down during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“It was cool to have all the friends and family,” the 34-year-old said on the January 3 episode of the New Heights podcast in reference to the recent shindig, which took place at an undisclosed location in Kansas City.

“I think I had over 50 to 55 people come in for this one — a good New Year’s celebration.”

In addition to his very famous girlfriend, Kelce confirms that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes were in attendance, along with his mother, Donna Kelce.

“I got to exchange presents with Mama Kelce,” Travis added to his brother and co-host Jason Kelce.

“I can’t tell you what I got because some things are still being made for you — that’s one of the gifts — and it’s awesome. You’re gonna love this gift.”

Taylor Swift watches during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

From what we’ve read, Swift fully embodied her Midnights album persona in a sparkling Peppiatt dress at the event, with her hairdo topped with Jennifer Behr’s moon and star hair pins.

Meanwhile, the NFL All-Pro also channeled her 2022 album in a “Maroon” suit.

The couple had a great deal to celebrate during their night out, as Kelce’s Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 25-17 earlier in the day.

Swift was on-hand for the game, per usual, donning an oversized black and white letterman jacket as she cheered on her lover.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react to a touchdown scored by Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

At this point, Swift had been fully embraced by everyone in Kelce’s personal and professional circle.

“She’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom now and she’s part of the team,” Patrick Mahomes said of Swift on a December 25 episode of CBS Mornings.

“I’m so glad that she’s the person that she is and I think that’s why her and Travis match so well.”

Elsewhere, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt stated that her family is “so happy and excited” for Taylor and Travis.

“She is wonderful, beautiful, brilliant, all of the things,” Gracie Hunt shared on Outkick the Morning with Charly Arnolt last month.

“And it’s been so much fun to get to have her coming to Chiefs games.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated the new year at a party together. (Twitter)

About a month ago, Swift was named TIME Magazine Person of the Year, opening up for the first time about Kelce about their romance.

“I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift said of the pair’s public support for each other.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone.

“And we’re just proud of each other.”