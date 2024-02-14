WHOA! Julie Chrisley May Be Released from Prison Early

New year.

New cause for hope for Julie Chrisley?

On Tuesday’s installment of Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked podcast, the 26-year-old host was joined by her mother and father’s lawyer, Alex Little, to discuss whether one or both of her parents might be released early from federal prison.

And it does sound like there’s hope for Julie Chrisley.

Julie Chrisley attends the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. (GETTY)

In June 2022, Julie and husband Todd were convicted on various types of financial fraud — including tax evasion, bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the IRS.

Prosecutors alleged at the time that the wealthy USA Network personalities used falsified documents to obtain $30 million in bank loans… and then defaulted on more than $20 million in debt when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy in 2012.

They also concealed millions of dollars from the IRS that they had earned from the program Chrisley Knows Best.

Julie then reported to Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Kentucky in January 2023.

She is scheduled to be released on October 19, 2028.

Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019. (Photo Credit: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

Both spouses have appealed their verdict and are expected to hear a response from a judge in regard to this appeal in March.

On the aforementioned podcast, however, the attorney noted that Julie can expect to be re-sentenced in a few months due to “errors” involving her original sentencing.

“If she is re-sentenced in the summer or the fall of next year, I think her sentence should be substantially reduced,” Little explained, keeping his reasoning rather vague.

Little claims, though, that if Julie may received a new three-year sentence, which would mean she might come home “some time next year.”

Julie Chrisley attends the 2016 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 8, 2016. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

This seems like a major reduction for Julie, but…

“That’s not out of the question,” Little said, adding on air:

“I think the hard part when you talk to clients and talk to families about things like that is, that is an option on a spectrum of options.

“And so you don’t want to give people false hope. You want to be realistic, that is certainly an option.”

Little eventually delved into First Step Act, a bill that was signed into law in 2018 and which promotes the rehabilitation of convicted individuals and reduces excessive sentences.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are GUILTY. They’ll be spending many years in prison as a result. (Image Credit: USA)

According to a recent report, Todd and Julie haven’t talked in over a year.

In September of last year, Todd and Julie were granted reduced sentences.

The selfish and wealthy patriarch will now leave the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola on January 22, 2033… which is nearly two years before his original 12-year sentence was meant to conclude.

At the time, Julie’s initial seven-year sentence was shortened by 14 months.

Todd and Julie Chrisley received hefty prison sentences for their financial crimes. (Image Credit: USA Network)

Both Todd and Julie have proclaimed their innocence ever since their 2019 arrest.

The latter hasn’t said almost anything in public during this time, while the former has alleged has claimed he’s being woefully mistreated behind bars.