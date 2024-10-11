Taylor Rousseau Grigg Cause of Death: Popular TikTok Star Gone at 25

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tragedy has struck the world of entertainment and social media.

Taylor Rousseau Grigg, a popular TikTok influencer with a wide and passionate fan base, has passed away.

She was only 25 years old.

Taylor Rousseau Grigg poses here on her TikTok page. (TikTok)

The social media personality’s husband, Cameron, shared the shocking news on October 5 via an emotional and lengthy Instagram message.

He referred to the passing as “sudden and unexpected” and said his spouse’s remains in the hospital for organ donation.

We can now confirm, via a family representative, that Roussea died from complications related to asthma and Addison’s disease.

Addison’s disease, also called adrenal insufficiency, is an uncommon chronic condition that occurs when the body doesn’t produce enough of certain hormones, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age,” Cameron wrote alongside photos of the couple.

“This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that, she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her.”

Back in August, Taylor addressed the health issues she had been facing … telling followers she felt like she’s been “fighting for my life every day” and saying she was going through indescribable pain, sometimes wishing she was dead.

At the time of her death, Taylor had amassed over 1.4 million followers on TikTok.

Cameron then described his late wife as “the most brave and strong woman I know,” adding that her faith helped her with “every circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours” and writing:

“I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there.”

Taylor’s death comes after she celebrated her 25th birthday in September.

In a video titled “Spend My Bday with Me,” she filmed herself going out for a brunch with her husband and visiting a local Target together on the special occasion.

“More than anything Taylor would want to know that she’s continuing to save people’s lives even after she’s gone from this world. And even though her earthly body may have failed her, her memory and life will be carried on forever,” Cameron went on.

The grieving husband also wrote Taylor “doesn’t owe anyone, anything” but that she would “want everyone to know that she’s more than ok” and “no longer in pain.”

Along with her massive online presence, Taylor also owned online boutiques Geaux Savage and Sauvage and Beauty.

A GoFundMe has been set up in her honor.

“Taylor has been in and out of the hospital since we got married which has affected our financial situation, therefore we don’t have any insurance,” Cameraon wrote on this fundraising page.

“I love y’all. Taylor loves y’all. Thank you for all the support and kind words during this time.”