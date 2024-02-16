When Prince Harry visited London following the news of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, he did not spend any time visiting with his estranged brother, Prince William.

Now, a source close to the situation says that the decision not to meet up was William’s, not Harry’s.

And that choice was not made as a result of a busy schedule, the insider explains.

Rather, it seems that William made it clear that he had no desire to see Harry, as he has yet to forgive his brother for public statements he’s made about the royal family.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince William vs. Prince Harry: The Feud Continues

“William is in no rush to spend time with Harry,” says the insider.

“The brutal bottom line is that he could easily have seen him but declined because he feels it’s too little, too late.”

William is reportedly angry about Harry’s memoir, as well as statements the Duke of Sussex made while promoting the book.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London on July 1, 2021, which would have been her 60th birthday. (Photo by DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Harry was keen to keep the focus on his relationship with his father, and he has yet to publicly comment on the brevity of the trip — he was in the UK for just over 24 hours — or the fact that he did not visit with William.

“Harry was absolutely devastated to learn the cancer news,” says the insider.

“Despite their estrangement, Harry’s love toward his father hasn’t wavered,” the source continues.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“It goes without saying he’s terrified of losing his only remaining parent, even though everyone — Harry included — is extremely optimistic about the king’s prognosis.”

Making Matters Worse

Now Harry has reportedly exacerbated the situation by appearing on Good Morning America to discuss his father’s health.

Harry’s remarks were innocuous, as he told Will Reeve that he “loves [his] family” and was “grateful” for the opportunity to see his father.

But according to Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold, the royals will not be happy that Harry decided to speak on private matters in such a public fashion.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 15, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

“If Harry is going into great discussion about anything, it’s possible that the royals won’t be over the moon,” Harrold told The New York Post.

“I have no idea why Harry feels the need to speak out, that’s what I don’t understand. Let’s say if it does annoy the royal family, then Harry doing that is only going to annoy them more.”

Harry Heads Out

Shortly after he left London, Harry made a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors ceremony in Las Vegas.

Some outlets were critical of the duke’s decision to crack jokes in public during such a difficult time for his family.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

A few days later, Harry and Meghan headed to Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia for events marking one year until the next edition of Invictus Games, the athletic competition for wounded veterans that Harry co-founded back in 2011.

The appearances prompted some odd coverage from the British tabloid press, including an article in the Telegraph alleging that the Sussexes need to “prove they can behave” on the Canada trip.

The bizarre take spurred Harry and Meghan to make a statement through their reps.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 15, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

“We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple. They’re still here,” said a spokesperson for the couple.

“They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticized. This couple will not be broken.”

The Sussexes did “behave” themselves by refraining from making any disparaging remarks about the royals during their trip.

But something tells us that won’t be enough to get them back in William’s good graces.