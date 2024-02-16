Taylor Swift offered a hefty donation after the Chiefs’ victory parade shooting — along with her condolences.

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Valentine’s Day apart as she returned to The Eras Tour.

Kelce took part in the Chiefs’ post-Super Bowl celebrations, which included a parade in the team’s hometown.

A mass shooting took the life of a woman and injured nearly two dozen others. Taylor is taking action to support her grieving family.

Taylor Swift arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

A shooter turned the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory celebration into yet another deadly tragedy

On Wednesday, Fabruary 14, nearly one million fans assembled to celebrate their city’s football team, the Chiefs, after their Super Bowl victory.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce gave speeches during a press conference at the celebration. Head coach Andy Reid also spoke.

Then, according to the Kansas City Police Department, there were multiple shots “fired around Union Station.”

A person is loaded onto an ambulance following a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The victims of this senseless, preventable shooting included Lisa Lopez-Galvan, amother of two, who is now dead. The gunfire injured at least 22 people.

Nine children received medical treatment for gunshot wounds. However, reports say that doctors expect them to make a full recovery.

A shooting like this can be a product of almost any motive — combined with a gun. However, police detained two armed suspects, and reportedly believe that this was a personal dispute.

Taylor Swift arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

In the wake of the parade shooting, Taylor Swift is taking action

Following the tragic death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a GoFundMe page aimed to raise $75,000 to support her two children and her husband of 22 years.

As of Friday morning, February 16, it has raised nearly triple that amount. The total clocked in at just shy of $200,000 from generous donors who want to express their sympathies. And the amount continues to grow.

$100,000 of that amount came from the legendary singer. “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” she wrote on the GoFundMe.

Taylor Swift and Actress Blake Lively hug prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Though Taylor Swift was not present at the parade — and had flown off to continue her Eras Tour — she has been a mainstay

44-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan was a beloved radio DJ for KC radio.

Not even Taylor Swift’s impressive security detail could keep a million-person crowd safe from random violence. But she can make one family’s lives a little easier in their grief, and that’s certainly worth something. In the face of tragedy, we all do what we can.

Taylor Swift walks on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Is there more that Taylor could do?

Taylor has a massive platform and a lot of influence with her legions of fans.

There are, as always, calls for Taylor to use her voice to advocate for gun reform. In theory, in a democracy, massive calls from the majority of the American populace should effect legal changes.

Given the unhinged statements that certain odious political dirtbags have been spinning about Taylor Swift in recent months, one has to wonder if this would play into conspiracy theorists’ hands. Especially since most Americans already want gun safety laws — but elected representatives are the ones who refuse.