Stop what you’re doing and listen carefully, celebrity gossip lovers.
Do you hear them?
Somewhere faint in the distance perhaps?
Are those wedding bells just starting to chime for Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon?
According to People Magazine, the Oscar-winning actor and his 34-year old girlfriend now live together, with de Ramon having just moved into Pitt’s home in California.
This bombshell of a report comes amid speculation that Pitt’s girlfriend is also pregnant with his child.
Or may be pregnant soon?
There’s been no concrete verification of either rumor, although things are clearly heating up between Pitt and de Ramon.
“It’s pretty recent,” says a de Ramon source to People, adding that the jewelry-executive hasn’t given up her own place just yet.
“They are going very strong and she is happier than ever.”
Pitt and de Ramon were first romantically linked in November 2022.
Neither side has commented publicly on the alleged relationship, but insiders previously confirmed that de Ramon joined Pitt and his friends for a “very low key” celebration when Pitt turned 60 years old in December 2023.
While Pitt and de Ramon have not yet made made their red-carpet debut as a couple, they stepped out together just last Thursday at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival… where Pitt honored friend Bradley Cooper with the outstanding performer of the year award
de Ramon was married for three years to The Vampire Diarie star Paul Wesley; the latter officially filed for divorce last February.
Pitt, of course, split from Angelina Jolie in 2016 after a dozen years as husband and wife.
This break-up has turned rather ugly and contentious, too.
Jolie accused Pitt in the past of having turned violent with one of the former spouses’ six kids, now-22-year old son Maddox.
Specifically, Jolie has said Pitt choked Maddox on board a private jet shortly before she filed her divorce papers.
Pitt has denied this accusation.
Just about three months ago, Jolie covered an issue of Vogue and vaguely implied at the time that she and her children were still recovering from the end of her marriage — and whatever incidents may or may not have surrounded it.
“We had a lot of healing to do,” she told this magazine. “We’re still finding our footing.”