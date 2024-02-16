Stop what you’re doing and listen carefully, celebrity gossip lovers.

Do you hear them?

Somewhere faint in the distance perhaps?

Are those wedding bells just starting to chime for Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon?

Brad Pitt arrives for the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on July 9, 2023. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

According to People Magazine, the Oscar-winning actor and his 34-year old girlfriend now live together, with de Ramon having just moved into Pitt’s home in California.

This bombshell of a report comes amid speculation that Pitt’s girlfriend is also pregnant with his child.

Or may be pregnant soon?

There’s been no concrete verification of either rumor, although things are clearly heating up between Pitt and de Ramon.

Brad Pitt attends DAOU Vineyards At SBIFF’s Outstanding Performer Of The Year Award Honoring Bradley Cooper at The Arlington Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for DAOU Family Estates)

“It’s pretty recent,” says a de Ramon source to People, adding that the jewelry-executive hasn’t given up her own place just yet.

“They are going very strong and she is happier than ever.”

Pitt and de Ramon were first romantically linked in November 2022.

Neither side has commented publicly on the alleged relationship, but insiders previously confirmed that de Ramon joined Pitt and his friends for a “very low key” celebration when Pitt turned 60 years old in December 2023.

Brad Pitt watches the men’s singles final tennis match between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic on the last day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 16, 2023. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

While Pitt and de Ramon have not yet made made their red-carpet debut as a couple, they stepped out together just last Thursday at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival… where Pitt honored friend Bradley Cooper with the outstanding performer of the year award

de Ramon was married for three years to The Vampire Diarie star Paul Wesley; the latter officially filed for divorce last February.

Pitt, of course, split from Angelina Jolie in 2016 after a dozen years as husband and wife.

This break-up has turned rather ugly and contentious, too.

Paul Wesley And Ines De Ramon attend the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala at The Shrine Auditorium on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Jolie accused Pitt in the past of having turned violent with one of the former spouses’ six kids, now-22-year old son Maddox.

Specifically, Jolie has said Pitt choked Maddox on board a private jet shortly before she filed her divorce papers.

Pitt has denied this accusation.

Just about three months ago, Jolie covered an issue of Vogue and vaguely implied at the time that she and her children were still recovering from the end of her marriage — and whatever incidents may or may not have surrounded it.

“We had a lot of healing to do,” she told this magazine. “We’re still finding our footing.”