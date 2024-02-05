Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Valentine’s Day plans have been revealed, and it seems that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will mark the occasion by once again taking leave of the US.
That’s a common occurrence these days, as in the past few months alone, the Sussexes have taken several international trips.
Most recently, Harry and Meghan popped up in Jamaica, where they attended the premiere of the new biopic about music legend Bob Marley.
And over the summer, Harry and Meghan traveled to Germany for the Invictus Games and then took off for a brief vacation in Portugal before returning to the US.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Headed North
So where is the jet-setting couple off to next?
Well, according to a new report from the New York Post, Harry and Meghan will be spending February 14 in Canada — British Columbia, to be exact.
The province holds special meaning for the Sussexes, as it was where they first resided after fleeing the UK back in 2020.
This time, they’ll be staying in Vancouver and Whistler, where they’ll be participating in an Invictus-sponsored event called Winter Training Camp.
Next year’s Invictus Games will take place in Whistler and will be the first to feature skiing, wheelchair curling, and other winter sports.
The event taking place later this month will be a celebration of the fact that the games are just one year away.
So it’ll be a work trip, but we’re sure that Harry and Meghan will find time to celebrate their relationship.
After all, the return to BC is sure to spark a lot of poignant memories, and in the past, Meghan has spoken openly about her fondness for Valentine’s Day.
“Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I’m immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss,” Meghan wrote on her lifestyle blog The Tig before she met Harry.
“This is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way,” the duchess continued, adding:
“In terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower . . . it really is the thought that counts,”
Okay, so Whistler, British Columbia isn’t Paris, but we’re sure Harry has already planned some way to make this a memorable Valentine’s Day for Meghan.
Is Meghan Markle Still Avoiding the UK?
And hey, at least all this international travel hasn’t brought Meghan anywhere near the UK, a country she seems determined to avoid for the rest of her life.
Harry has returned several times in the past year, but Meghan has stayed behind each time.
Last month, Harry and Meghan reached out to Kate Middleton and King Charles in response to the royals’ recent health troubles.
Insiders say the warring factions of the family might be on the verge of a truce, but Meghan might want to stick to the Commonwealth countries until a peace deal has been reached.