All new romantic know that buying the one you love a gift is only a gift if it’s something they love.

Travis Kelce LOVES cars. Like, a lot.

So, did Taylor Swift buy Travis Kelce a car ahead of his big Super Bowl game? Here’s what we know.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. ((Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images))

Travis Kelce Has A $1 Million Car Collection

Like we said, man loves his cars.

In fact, it’s reported that the Chiefs tight end has one of the most expense collection of cars in the US.

Somewhere north of one million dollars! WHOO!

Among the cars he reported owns is a $50k luxury SUV Range Rover, a Mercedes Benz AMG G63, and an Aston Martin Vanquish, a prestigious luxury car valued at approximately $300,000.

For just, you know, getting around, Travis reportedly owns a GMC SUV truck, estimated to be worth around $20,000. In fact, you might catch a glimpse of the ride in his ad he did for Club Car Wash. His a big fan of the brand!

But the biggest “car related” Travis news recently was when he was spotted out on a date night with Taylor Swift in a – wait for it – Rolls Royce!

Video the circulated around social media saw the pair driving in the very pricey ride and Travis being a super gentlemen and holding the door for her.

This video is what sparked the rumor that Taylor had bought Travis a car, a gift to celebrate the good life they’re living right now.

However, there is no proof or comment direct from either Taylor or Travis to suggest she bought him this car.

Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV VMAs. ((Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global))

Did Taylor Buy Travis A Car? No, But…

No, it doesn’t sound like Taylor bought Travis a car, but if we’re talking about rides, Taylor is reportedly pulling out all the stops to make sure she’s going to be at his big Super Bowl game.

However, word is, in light of all her traveling this past year, Taylor is making some changes to her own lineup of vehicles.

Namely, her private jet collection.

Yeah, that Rolls Royce is about to feel real small.

The superstar reportedly sold one of her jets, a Dassault Falcon 900LX, for $40 million. The jet was sold on January 30 to Missouri-based car insurance company Car Shield, according to documents obtained by Daily Mail.

Now, don’t worry, she still owns the larger Dassault Falcon 7X, which is worth approximately $54 million. She’ll be needing that ride: it has been her primary mode of transportation during the international leg of her Eras Tour – aka, it’s the plane she’ll be taking to get to Las Vegas from Japan for the Super Bowl.