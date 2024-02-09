One of the most talked about Super Bowl commercials of 2024 was Bud Light’s celebrity-soaked ad.

But it also included the introduction of the newest addition Bud Light Universe.

Meet the Bud Light Genie!

(Bud Light)

He grants wishes, rubs elbows with Post Malone, and has a face you just can’t place, but you’re sure you’ve seen before.

Not worry, we’ve got you covered as we know who plays the Bud Light Genie?

Who Is The Bud Light Genie? Meet Sonny Valicenti!

A lot of people have the kind of face that makes you go, “Hey, don’t I know that guy!”

Well, in the case of the Bug Light Genie, played by actor Sonny Valicenti, we can almost guarantee that you’ve seen him before.

Following in the shows of The Bud Knight, The Bud Light Genie made his debut in the company’s 2024 Super Bowl ad.

He grants all the wishes of all the folks who love the brew, and conjures up some mayhem with the likes of Peyton Manning, Dana White, and Post Malone.

But you’ve likely seen Sonny in tons of other places before this!

For starters, he’s been in plenty of commercials before. Most notably, he’s been in an “Cop Show” AllState ad and a Folgers commercial from 2021.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

His Major Role On Netflix

Perhaps, before you recognized the man, you recognized the stash!

Anyone remember a little show called Mindhunter?

One of Netflix biggest hits, from the mind of David Fincher, Mindhunter was a thriller series that followed the founders of the Behavioral Science Unit in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the late 1970s.

Sonny Valicenti, break out star of ‘Mindhunter’, attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Blonde” on September 13, 2022 in Hollywood. ((Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix))

The series starred Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, but it also starred Sonny in perhaps the most important role of the show.

Sonny played the the ADT Serviceman. Episode to episode, audiences watched as Sonny’s character plotted or committed a heinous crime, all unbeknownst to the main crime fighters.

His character was a fictionalized version of real-life serial killer Dennis Rader, who terrorized the Wichita, Kansas area for 15 years as the “BTK (Bind, Torture, Kill) Killer”.

The idea was that the show was leading up to the FBI agents finally catching this guy using their newfound skills honing psychology.

Sadly, the show has not returned for a 3rd season, and it doesn’t look like it will.

However, you’ve likely also seen Sonny in other Netflix projects, like the movie Blonde starring Ana de Armas, or else on NCIS as Nate Billings.

But perhaps now he will forever just be known at the Bud Light Genie.