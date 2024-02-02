Six months after announcing her divorce from Joe Mangianello, Sofia Vergara hit the town with her new boyfriend on Thursday night.

It seems that after seven years of being married to a fellow actor, Sofia has decided to change things up by dating a civilian!

Okay, so Justin Saliman is a highly respected orthopedic surgeon and not, like, just some dude who works at Target.

But still! Clearly, Sofia is not one of those famous people who can only date other famous people!

SofÃ­a Vergara attends the "Griselda" premiere at The Fillmore Miami Beach on January 23, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Sofia Vergara and New Boyfriend Justin Salliman Go Public

Anyway, according to a new report from Page Six, Sofia and Justin stopped by the posh Cipriani restaurant in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Justin was dressed casually in jeans and a plaid shirt, but Sofia was her usual stylish self in a lace bodysuit, silk pants, and a black trenchcoat.

Onlookers say the pair appeared to be “in good spirits” as they enjoyed a laid-back dinner.

SofÃ­a Vergara attends the opening reception for Sami Hayek's show: FREQUENCY at Christie's Beverly Hills on November 02, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

No word on whether wine or cocktails were involved, but that’s sure to be an item of interest to folks who still believe that alcohol was one of the causes of Sofia’s split from Joe.

Manganiello has been sober since 2002, and he credits the decision to quit drinking with saving his life.

Sofia still imbibes from time to time. At the time of their split, it was widely reported that Joe had allegedly become fed up with her drinking.

In a recent interview, however, Sofia revealed that she and Joe went their separate ways for the simple reason that he wants kids. She’s content with the one she already has.

Sofia Vergara attends the 'Griselda' premiere at Callao Cinema on January 09, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” the 51-year old actress told Spanish newspaper El País.

“I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

Joe and Sofia shocked fans when they announced their separation in July of 2023.

SofÃ­a Vergara attends the "Griselda" premiere at The Fillmore Miami Beach on January 23, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Who Is Sofia Vergara’s New Boyfriend?

For his part, Dr. Saliman was previously married to the actress Bree Turner, with whom he has two children.

So Sofia shouldn’t have the same problem with Justin that she had with Joe.

Not that she’s looking to get married again anytime soon!