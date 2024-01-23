Sofia Vergara Finally Reveals: THIS is Why I Split from Joe Manganiello!

Back in July 2023, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello ended their marriage after seven years as husband and wife.

The decision came as a surprise to celebrity gossip followers because the actress and the actor seemed very happy together.

And they’re both just so good looking, you know?

At the time, neither side revealed very much about the basis for their break-up.

Joe Manganiello and Colombian Sofia Vergara attend the Apple TV+ “Mythic Quest” Season 3 premiere at the Linwood Dunn Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on November 9, 2022. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Just about a year and a half later, however, Vergara has chosen to spill some personal tea.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” the 51-year old said bluntly this week to Spanish newspaper El País.

“I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty Images)

Vergara has a son Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.

She therefore continued along these same lines on this same topic:

“I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children.”

Upon confirming their impending split, Vergara and Manganiello simply said the following in 2023:

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attend the 2019 Maui Film Festival on on June 14, 2019 in Wailea, Hawaii. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Maui Film Festival)

There was no talk of infidelity back then and both sides have been nothing but respectful of the other in public since going their separate ways.

“I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things,” Vergara went on in this new and candid interview.

“When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do.”

Manganiello was the one to file for divorce 18-plus months ago, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the dissolution of the marriage, according to divorce documents obtained by various outlets.

In the time since then, both celebrities have each moved on.

Manganiello has been dating actress Caitlin O’Connor, while the Modern Family alum has been photographed on numerous dates over the past few months with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.

t