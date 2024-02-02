Is Ice Spice pregnant?

Ice Spice clapped back after wild speculation ran rampant all over her social media from fans trying to stir up things before her big Grammy night.

But even still, some fans aren’t convinced she’s being truthful.

Ice Spice attends Spotify’s 2024 Best New Artist Party at Paramount Studios on February 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Spotify)

Is Ice Spice pregnant?

The 24-year-old rapper is no stranger to showing off her body in tantalizing thirst traps.

And why shouldn’t she! The whole point of being body positive is to be positive about your body. Good for her!

The drawback, however, is that in this day and age, it invites conversation that really still shouldn’t be happening.

Yet here we are.

As you might’ve guessed, a series of comments under some of her recent social media posts asked if she is pregnant.

And that’s when Ice fired back.

Ice Spice Responds To Pregnancy Questions

Right on cue, she clapped back at the rampant pregnancy speculation.

On January 22, she issued a clarification on Twitter.

“Nobody pregnant,” Ice Spice informed her fans and followers.

Then, either to make the trolls feel bad or just to poke fun at herself, she added that she was “just phat.”

Which is categorically, and completely FALSE! But, we get why she said it.

Ice Spice attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Besides it being totally inappropriate for people to be making these assumptions about her and body shaming this way, it’s distracting everyone from the real Ice Spice news.

Did you know that she’s nominated for 4 Grammys in 2024? She’s even up for Best New Artist, and people who win that award go on to do great things.

So why can’t people just focus on her accomplishments?

Who Is Ice Spice Dating?

Ice Spice accepts the “Best New Artist” Award onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Perhaps part of the reason that folks are so interested in Ice Spice’s private life is because she keeps it, well, PRIVATE!

Take her romantic life. While she has been connected to stars like Pete Davidson and Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin, her current boyfriend remains a bit of a mystery.

Ice Spice confirmed in an interview with the LA Times that she is in fact in a relationship, but has kept the identity of them a secret.

She explained that she doesn’t want to disclose his identity so that fans will “keep their focus on what I’m here for, which is music.”

Clearly, that’s not always entirely going to be the case, but whether it’s who she’s dating or if she’s pregnant, she’s just as entitled to privacy as anyone else.