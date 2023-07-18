Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello: It’s Over! After 7 Years of Marriage!

Another high profile Hollywood couple has broken up.

On the same day we learned that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez had split after two years of marriage, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello said on Monday that they were doing the same thing.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the stars said in a statement to Page Six.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Joe Manganiello and SofÃ­a Vergara attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills. (Getty)

Just a week ago, Vergara — best known for her long-running role on Modern Family — celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy… but Manganiello was notably absent from all the photos she shared online from the trip.

The actress and the actor met at the White House Correspondents Dinner back in May 2014… got engaged in December of the same year … and were married in November 2015.

They do not share any children.

“Our first date was her giving me every reason why it would never work out,” Manganiello told Haute Living in 2015.

“Like, ‘You’re too young, you’re an actor, you’re this, you’re that,’ and she was just doing it to hear herself say it. She was trying to talk herself out of going there.”

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attend The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. (Getty)

Alas, Vergara eventually fell for the former True Blood cast member.

Manganiello memorably said in a different interview that he once reached into his bag and pulled out a People magazine calling him the “Number One Bachelor in the World” in order to win his eventual wife over.

As for where things went wrong?

As for how the spouses went from being in love to being apart?

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara arrive at the premiere of a movie at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 14, 2019. (Getty)

“They have been growing apart for some time now and tried to resolve things, but they are focused on different areas of their lives,” a source close to the 51-year-old actress told People Magazine last night.

The insider went on to describe Manganiello and Vergara’s seven-year marriage as a “passionate, all-encompassing romance, which kept the flames hot for quite a while.”

The passion apparently “died down,” according to this same report, while a second person in the know added:

“They had differences in how their lives should go forward and it caused stress.”

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attend the 2019 Maui Film Festival on on June 14, 2019 in Wailea, Hawaii. (Getty)

The couple was last seen together last month in Hoboken, New Jersey when Vergara visited Manganiello on the set of his new project “Nonnas” with Vince Vaughn.

Wrote Page Six in its story that broke this unfortunate news:

“Sofia and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

