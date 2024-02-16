Austin North has broken his silence.

On February 13, the Outer Banks star was arrested for gross misdemeanor battery after allegedly attacking employees at a Las Vegas hospital… according to a police report obtained by TMZ this week.

Officers were dispatched to the scene on Tuesday where they spoke to the supposed victims after reports of this assault and battery.

North — who had to be restrained at the time by security guards — reportedly punched a nurse in the head; shoved the face of another nurse and pushed a third staffer into a table.

Austin North arrives at SI The Party at XS nightclub at Encore Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

YIKES, right?!?

In a statement on his Instagram Story Thursday, North addressed the incident, telling followers:

“I am deeply upset by the events that took place in Las Vegas this past week.

“My friend drove me to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack. Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for any drugs or alcohol in my system.

“I was having a severe anxiety attack.”

Austin North attends Netflix Presents: @NetflixGeeked Kickoff at Verizon Live at Super Bowl LVIII on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Verizon)

North went on as follows:

“I have very little memory of the events that day at the hospital. I have the utmost respect for healthcare workers and hospital staff.

“I have battled anxiety on and off for years and this was the most extreme panic attack I’ve ever had.

“Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disorder and send hope to those who have also struggled.”

Austin North attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

North has portrayed the character of of Topper Thornton on Outer Banks for 27 episodes.

He previously appears on shows such as I Didn’t Do It and All Night, along with movies Beautiful Disaster and Beautiful Wedding.

After being read his Miranda Rights by cops on Tuesday, North said he understood why he was being arrested.

He made bail and left jail on the same day he was taken into custody.

Austin North enjoys a Heineken Silver at the Heineken House at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Heineken)

Prior to this incident, North was in Las Vegas for Sunday’s Super Bowl.

In a video montage shared to Instagram, the Netflix star chronicled his time in Sin City … which included driving cars in a racetrack, various red carpet appearances and partying in clubs after the football festivities.

“So grateful for the amazing Super Bowl experience,” he captioned the post prior to sending a “shout out” to his other sponsors and thanking them for “going above and beyond.”