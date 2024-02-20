Mackenzie McKee Returns to ‘Teen Mom’, Immediately Clashing with Costars

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Mackenzie McKee is reportedly making a triumphant return to the Teen Mom franchise as a full-time cast member after being fired in 2022.

From what we hear, she’ll be replacing another star of the franchise, who ironically also got fired.

But is this the right move? We know there are some big Mack fans out there, but lest us not forget why McKee was sent packing the first time!

Mackenzie is pictured here on a 2020 episode of Teen Mom OG. (MTV)

Why Was Mackenzie McKee Fired From ‘Teen Mom’?

In 2022, we reported on Mackenzie McKee’s humiliating Teen Mom firing.

The reason she got the boot remains … let’s call it up for debate.

Some say it was a logistical thing. When MTV merged two shows into one to make Teen Mom: Family Reunion, some outlets reported that producers never reached out to her.

They basically ghosted her.

Mackenzie McKee appears in this scene from an episode of the MTV series, Teen Mom OG. (Image Credit: MTV)

This is the narrative Mackenzie herself stood by at the time. In tweets that have since been deleted from back in 2022, she slammed the network for acting like she didn’t “even exist” and refused to explain “why” she hasn’t been asked back.

But to hear others tell it, it was Mackenzie’s feud with Cheyenne Floyd that did her in.

Cheyenne accuses Mack of bullying, even going so far as to say Cheyenne used racial slurs on social media.

If that’s the reason, it feels wild that she would be asked to return.

And yet, here we are!

Mack on her recent YT video. She’s super blonde now! (Youtube/Life with Mackenzie)

Is Mackenzie McKee Returning to ‘Teen Mom’?

In late 2023, it was reported that a new season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion was filming and that, against all odds, Mackenzie had returned to the franchise.

Joining her in the upcoming season would be Jade Cline and Sean Austin, Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis, Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge, Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney.

Even Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are reportedly in the mix.

The Ashley reported at the time that the Teen Mom cast members were filming in Colombia and that the new season would be about everyone’s relationships.

As for Mackenzie, while reportedly her feud with Cheyenne has been put to bed, she’s still driving her castmates up the wall.

“Mackenzie is rubbing a lot of people the wrong way,” an insider reported.

The source added: “She kind of brings the drama with her.”

Yes, that sounds about right.

Mackenzie McKee on Teen Mom OG. Some people court controversy. Others blunder into it regularly. (Image Credit: MTV)

Is Mackenzie Replacing Ashley Jones?

One name you likely see missing here is that of Ashley Jones.

Last season, Ashley was the talk of the franchise, with an explosive storyline and even bigger feuds with cast members.

Still, according to a report from blogger @teenmomfanz on Instagram, Ashley Jones will not be returning to the next Teen Mom show

The report notes that producers did not contact Ashley to inform her that she would not be returning.

Instead, they simply began filming without her. Sound familiar?

Seems like the Teen Mom business is ROUGH, but even when you’re fired, there’s always hope for a comeback.