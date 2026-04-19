Ethan Hawke Divorced: His History of Marriage, Explained

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From The Dead Poets Society to Moon Knight, Ethan Hawke is an acting legend.

And he’s not the only one in his family — including exes — to be a household name.

Hawke has been married and divorced over the years.

Here’s a look at his history — and where things stand today.

Actor Ethan Hawke poses during a photo call for the film ‘The Weight’ presented in Berlinale Special Gala at the 76th Berlinale, Europe’s first major film festival of the year, in Berlin on February 17, 2026. (Photo Credit: Ronny HARTMANN / AFP via Getty Images)

Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman

In 1996, Hawke met Uma Thurman while the two were filming the 1997 film, Gattaca.

The two married on May 1, 1998.

Hawke and Thurman were an instant power couple, for being acclaimed actors and for both being one of the hottest stars of the ’90s.

In 1998, they welcomed Maya Hawke — who is arguably just as famous as her parents, these days.

Levon, born in 2002, also went into acting. What a talented family!

Actors Ethan Hawke and wife Uma Thurman attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons March 24, 2002. (Photo Credit: Sebastian Artz/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, the marriage did not last.

In 2003, Thurman and Hawke separated.

Then, in 2004, she filed for divorce.

It is widely believed that Hawke cheating on Thurman, though she has repeatedly declined to badmouth her ex.

Amidst “humiliating” tabloid scrutiny, they finalized their divorce in August 2005.

Husband-and-wife actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman attend the nominees luncheon for the 74th Annnual Academy Awards March 11, 2002. (Photo Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Ethan Hawke and Ryan Shawhughes

According to Ethan Hawke, he and Ryan Shawhughes only began dating a year after his divorce from Thurman.

Shawhughes is a Columbia University graduate.

Briefly, she worked as a nanny for Hawke and Thurman’s children.

(Yes, that sounds complex!)

Hawke has publicly confirmed that his divorce was unrelated to Shawhughes. Like we said, complex!

Ryan Hawke and Ethan Hawke attend the premiere of “Wildcat” during the 19th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso on September 30, 2023. (Photo Credit: Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for ZFF)

In June of 2008, Hawke and Shawhughes married.

The following month, they welcomed their first child as a couple, Clementine.

Then, in July of 2011, Shawhughes gave birth to their second daughter, Indiana.

That makes her the youngest of Hawke’s four children.

Hawke and Shawhughes launched a production company together: Under the Influence Productions.

Actor Ethan Hawke and his wife Ryan Hawke attend the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 1, 2026. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

Where do things stand today?

Ethan Hawke and Ryan Shawhughes — now Ryan Hawke — remain very much together.

Their youngest girls are teenagers. That’s how time works, you see.

Hawke and Thurman have received praise for their co-parenting.

And, as their children — particularly Maya (no shade to Levon) — continue to stand out on their own, some younger fans are learning for the first time that they were once an item.

Hopefully, they’ll continue their long and happy marriage!