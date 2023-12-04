Kourtney Kardashian Admits “Exhausting” Week While Isolating From Family

As The Kardashians viewers recently saw, Kourtney Kardashian has been excluding her family from major things. Even from her pregnancy announcement.

It seems that her new marriage and new baby have taken over her life.

Or, some argue, that Travis Barker has taken control of it.

Now, as Kourtney posts about an “exhausting” week, fans wonder if she’s trying to be relatable — or if her happily ever after is wearing her out.

Kourtney Kardashian’s post comes, not from her personal Instagram account, but from her brand. From Poosh.

The official Poosh account shared a seemingly random photo of dutch model Victoria Waldau looking like she needs a good rest.

Atop the photo, Poosh imposed an old-timey light mode screenshot of a tweet by Jordon Nardina, reading: “Next week has been exhausting.”

The actual caption of the post presented a similar energy.

“Sunday night scaries, Monday morning exhaustion,” the post read.

Given that Monday isn’t any different from other days for someone with Kourtney’s finances and options, maybe it’s just something that her brand is posting for customers. But … Kourt’s recent vibe suggests otherwise.

One commenter agreed with the overall sentiment, writing: “This is me dreading the next week. It’s time for a vacation.”

“I get this,” affirmed another Instagram user.

“I need a vacation baby,” expressed yet another comment. We get it — people need a break, even with the recent holiday. And Thanksgiving gives people time off of work, but for some, the meal and travel and family can feel like a job unto itself.

But … some aspects of what’s going on with Kourtney may feel a little less relatable to your average Poosh fan.

By all appearances (and various reports), Kourtney has all but been in seclusion since she and Travis Barker welcomed baby Rocky.

Hey, we get it. She’s recovering from childbirth and she’s caring for a newborn. But normally, that wouldn’t preclude family visits.

According to a recent report by The US Sun, Kourtney has implemented a strict “invite-only rule” for visits.

If you’re thinking that this is normal, it isn’t. Obviously, most people don’t show up unannounced in 2023. But Kourt has taken things to new extremes.

Per insider, Kim has not yet met her nephew, Rocky Thirteen.

Allegedly, Kourtney is citing (very real) safety precautions about Rocky’s health. He is, after all, a newborn — and extremely vulnerable to communicable diseases.

However, a lot of her fans worry that this is more of an excuse.

After all, many people have used “I don’t want to get you sick” or similar very valid reasons … when they just don’t want to interact.

Obviously, Kourtney has had her conflicts with her famous family. And some believe that recent friction is the product of Travis.

It sometimes seems that she has made him the center of her life. She has yielded her sense of fashion to him. He even named their baby.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that Travis is toxic and controlling. But even if Kourtney is losing herself in his shadow by her own design, it’s not easy to watch.