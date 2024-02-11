Travis Kelce lost it during in the Super Bowl and was caught yelling in the face of his coach. What gives?

The night did not start off great for the Kansas City Chiefs at their 4th championship in 5 years.

But the pressure started to really get to the Chiefs as the creeped into the end of the second half and still haven’t scored.

And then this happened.

Travis Kelce yelling at coach Andy Reid ( (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images))

Travis Kelce Caught Yelling At Coach During Super Bowl

As things started to look bleak going into halftime, Travis Kelce grabbed head coach Andy Reid on the sideline and screamed in his face.

The reason? Looks like Taylor Swift’s boyfriend was pissed not to be out on the field.

Best guess is that Travis took things out on Andy because he wasn’t in the game for a pivotal red-zone play.

According to people who understand football far better than me, Travis was absent from the field when there was a significant fumble, resulting in a Chiefs turnover.

It was a tough first half of the Super Bowl for the Chiefs. ((Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images))

Momentum was lost, morale went into the toilet, and Kelce went right into the face of his coach.

Tensions are clearly running high.

Taylor Swift’s Having The Time Of His Life

Meanwhile, in a very expensive box high above the field, Taylor Swift is having the time of her life.

Her man might be losing, but she’s totally winning!

Taylor Swift in her party girl era at the Super Bowl. ((Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images))

Flanked by her friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice, Taylor’s been spotting chatting with Travis’ family, dancing to Post Malone, and drinking like a CHAMP.

LIKE A CHAMP!

At one more, she threw back a beer in one chug – and the whole thing was caught on camera!

Win or lose for the Chiefs, at least Taylor is making the most after flying over 13 hours to be there!