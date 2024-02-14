It’s official.

Christine Brown and David Woolley are not just husband and wife — that status was made official during a romantic ceremony this past October — they are also husband and wife co-owners of a brand new home… and business.

The couple dropped this bombshell during a recent interview with People Magazine.

David Woolley sits alongside Christine Brown in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

“We’ve done a lot of traveling and guess what? We bought a house in Moab,” Christine told this outlet this week, explaining in exciting detail:

“We’re going to do an Airbnb with it.

“We figure everybody should come to Moab and love Moab. So we bought a house there for a way for us to escape too.”

In an Instagram caption she shared alongside photos from inside of this residence, Christine noted that the location just 30 minutes away from where the newlyweds exchanged vows this past fall.

Christine Brown is featured in this Sister Wives interview. (TLC)

“David and I have an Airbnb in Moab! It will be available March 1st! Here’s a sneak peek! I’ll get the link posted when it’s available so you can start booking a place to stay for your awesome adventures,” the mother of six told social media followers in the message.

Earlier this month, Moab — which is home to Arches National Park — was actually named the friendliest city in the United States.

According to The Sun, the house purchased by Brown and Woolley sold for $676,000.

The desert home has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms and comes with a two-car garage and has over 1,5000 square feet of living space.

Christine Brown opens up via a confessional in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

Christine and David reside in Lehi, Utah.

They went public with their relationship exactly one year ago, on Valentine’s Day in 2023.

“I finally found the love of my life, David,” Brown wrote as a revealing caption back then, adding in a gushing tone:

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath.

“He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Christine Brown and David Woolley look so cute in this photo from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Wow, huh? You could tell it was pretty serious right away.

A few months later, Christine admitted that she wasn’t looking for The One when she started online dating a couple years ago.

But then she met Woolley and, well…

“I realized was that David loves me. He loves me, and I feel so loved,” she said on the most recent Sister Wives one-on-one special.

“With that comes a confidence that I can just be me. There’s no strings attached to it. Nothing. I don’t have to do anything to earn his love.

“It’s just always there.”

Christine and Kody Brown are no longer married. That’s probably a good thing. (TLC)

Christine split from Kody Brown, her spiritual spouse of well over two decades, in November 2021.

She clearly has no regrets, either.

“People are going to be seeing a lot with the two of us,” Brown recently said about Sister Wives Season 19 and her husband’s role on it.

“I’m really excited for everybody to meet David more because he’s really genuine.”