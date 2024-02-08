Back in September of 2023, we reported on the news that Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. appeared to be dating.

Kim isn’t usually one to keep her relationships on the down-low, but Odell reportedly prefers to keep a tight lid on his private life.

And so, all these months later, Kim and Odell have yet to confirm the rumors, and we still don’t know if BeckKim is the sports world’s newest power couple.

But that may change this weekend.

Kim Kardashian attends as Swarovski celebrates SKIMS Collaboration and unveils it’s NYC flagship store on November 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr.: Ready to Go Public?

According to a new report from Us Weekly, Kim and Odell might be ready to go public with their relationship now that the Baltimore Ravens’ season has come to an end.

“They’re getting serious,” an insider tells the outlet, noting that “Odell’s personality is much more private”

The source adds that the couple is currently “trying to figure out the next steps.”

Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

It seems they’re struggling with how to handle the media aspect, as Odell is more “low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight.”

Only by Kardashian standards could Odell be considered “low-key,” but the wide receiver does like to keep the focus on his performance on the field, and we’ve heard surprisingly little about his personal life over the years.

Odell’s Ravens might not have made the big game this year, but he may still be poised for a very high-profile weekend in Las Vegas.

Odell Beckham Jr. looks on prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

Sports Illustrated is currently speculating that Kim and Odell might choose to make their relationship official at the Super Bowl.

But we have our doubts.

Kim vs. Taylor on Sports’ Biggest Stage?

Think about it: Kim is a master of PR, and she knows that one power couple will be front and center on Super Bowl Sunday.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

We’re talking, of course, about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who cannot possibly be outshined this week.

For starters, Travis is actually playing in the Super Bowl, so he’s got one up on Odell.

And in addition to the fact that she’s arguably the most famous woman on the planet these days, Taylor is not a fan of Kim’s, so it would not be wise of the mother of four to try and steal the pop icon’s spotlight.

Kim Kardashian attends 2023 GQ Men of the Year at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In other words, we probably won’t see a big reveal from Kim and Odell this Sunday, but that doesn’t mean the relationship isn’t serious.

“Their relationship has been blossoming longer than people thought — for like a year,” one insider tells Us Weekly.

Sounds like things are getting serious — but we think these two will take play against type and take a backseat to some different A-listers this weekend.