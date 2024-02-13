Does Tom Cruise have a new girlfriend?

Tom Cruise keeps making movies and studios keep letting him run from pyrotechnics on camera. And, for whatever reason, people keep seeing his film.

What’s more is that despite how infamously miserable his former spouses have been, sometimes, women keep dating him.

Who is he dating now? Apparently, there’s a Russian socialite in the picture.

Tom Cruise attends the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner at The OWO on February 7, 2024. (Photo Credit: Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Tom Cruise and Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova have been “growing closer” over the past couple of months.

The report adds that the 61-year-old actor and the 36-year-old socialite are now officially dating.

According to the insider: “It’s well known within Elsina’s circle that she and Tom are now an item.”

Elsina Khayrova attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“They’ve grown very close over the past few weeks,” the source went on to detail.

“But,” the insider added, Tom and Elsina “take a lot of care not to be photographed together.”

The source explained that the pair implement these precautions “because they want to maintain their privacy.”

Tom Cruise makes a surprise theatre appearance to celebrate “Mission: Impossible â€“ Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at AMC Sunset Place 24 on July 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

But Tom Cruise and Elsina are exhibiting boyfriend/girlfriend behavior

“Tom has been staying the night at Elsina’s apartment,” the insider dished.

The source went on to describe: “which as you can imagine, is a very beautiful place.” Her Knightsbridge home costs millions of dollars, so one would imagine so.

“They enjoy hanging out together” the insider described, “and despite their wealth, do a lot of the things that normal couples do.”

Tom Cruise attends the US Premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

As we reported recently, Tom Cruise and Prince William hung out at London’s Air Ambulance Charity. William is the organization’s patron, and has been stepping in while King Charles undergoes cancer treatments.

The polarizing actor and the Russian socialite arrived separately, but both attended the event.

According to the report, the two spend most of their time together — rather than falling all over each other in front of prying eyes.

Tom Cruise attends the Australian Premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at ICC Sydney on July 03, 2023. (Photo Credit: Rocket K/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

They do go out as a couple sometimes, it seems

According to inside sources, the two will go out on walks through Hyde Park.

They do this while incognito. If you wonder how someone as famous as Tom Cruise could go unrecognized, remember how much sunglasses and a new hairstyle can obscure key features.

The two have also enjoyed private dining at high end restaurants around London, reports add.

Late last year, people first speculated that they were an item. The two were allegedly looking very familiar with each other (I believe that I saw the word “canoodling” thrown around) at a party in London’s upscale Mayfair neighborhood.

According to eyewitnesses, the two seemed to be “clearly a couple” with the actor head over heels for Elsina.