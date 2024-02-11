Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughters Rumi Carter and Blue Ivy both went to the Super Bowl with their dad – and they look so grown up!

On February 11, along with a bunch of other celebs, Jay-Z came to see the San Fran 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl.

ay-Z stands on the sidelines with daughter Blue Ivy Carter before Super Bowl LVIII between the against the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ((Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images))

But he wasn’t alone. Joining him was not his super star wife Beyonce, but rather his two daughters.

Blue Ivy, who is a beautiful young lady of 12. She’s come to a lot of sporting events her dad.

But look who else is here! It’s that little Rumi! Yes, indeed it is!

The sister half of the Carter Twins (Sir is her brother) rocked a Givenchy jacket to the big game. The 6-year-old tyke was spotted running out on the field, while her sister had her dad take pictures of her.

Very sweet, and very rare to see photos of the young one!

Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Rumi Carter are seen prior to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ((Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images))

Celebrities at the Super Bowl

But Jay wasn’t the only star in the stands for the big game.

Paul Rudd and his son Jack Sullivan Rudd arrived at the Super Bowl in jerseys, while Post Malone was spotted prepping for his pre-game perfromance.

Lebron James was spotted with his wife Savannah in a suite high above the field, while stars like Eric Stonestreet and Carrot Top were spotted in the stands.

But of course, the lady of the hour, Miss Taylor Swift, arrived to cheer on her man Travis Kelce in the big game. She didn’t come alone either; she brought besties Blake Lively and Ice Spice to join in on the fun.

Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award with Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy))

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Second Night Out This Week

This is the second time in a week that Jay has brought his eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, out for a big night.

The eldest child of the rapper and Beyoncé, joined her dad onstage at the Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena as he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2024 Grammys.

But all eyes were on her, as she nearly towered over her dad!

She’s so tall!

She wore in a cream-colored off-the-shoulder dress, which she paired with chunky white booties and a matching clutch.

Just so fashionable, like her mom and dad!