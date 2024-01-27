Kailyn Lowry: Check Out My Newborn Twins!

They. Are. HERE!

Late on Friday, not long after revealing to the world that she had given birth to twins, Kailyn Lowry took her baby bombshell one adorable step farther…

… by releasing the very first photo of these precious newborn twins!

She didn’t say anything about their names or their measurements — but head over to Lowry’s Instagram page, readers.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The kids are perfectly precious!

Lowry also detailed this week her labor and delivery, telling podcast listeners that her son and daughter were born five weeks early and had to spend a lot of time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

As a result of an unplanned C-section, Lowry couldn’t even hold her babies for 24 hours.

“I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger. She would just sleep through feedings,” Kailyn told fans of her daughter.

“She never had any feeding cues and when I tried to feed her, she wouldn’t take a bottle.”

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lowry previously admitted that having seven children under the age of 14 is a challenge.

Which: D’uh.

It doesn’t help, probably, that these seven kids are by four different men… although she says that the baby daddies help out every other weekend by having occasional custody of their sons.

Right now, however, Lowry is just focused on her one and only daughter. Considering all she has been through.

Kail cries during one of her final MTV appearances. (MTV)

“I cried a lot. I probably cried more with the NICU journey than the c-section stuff,” Lowry noted on her most recent podcast.

Lowry was joined on this episode by her boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

At one point, the couple explained that their son was released before their daughter, making a stressful situation logistically more complex.

“We had to travel back and forth, at least once a day, one of us,” Scott said, while his famous partner added:

“It was an hour drive there and back and when I was there, I was there for hours. And then we have six other kids. When he was discharged from the NICU, we had him at home.”

Kailyn Lowry looks very unhappy in this screenshot from Teen Mom 2. (Image Credit: MTV)

On TikTok a few days ago, Kailyn tried to detail just how she balances being a parent of SO MANY KIDS.

Kailyn also went on via podcast to share how the twins’ sibling, Rio, has bonded so closely with his little brother and sister.

“Rio meeting Baby A was the cutest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. He thinks he’s a triplet,” she recalled.

“He burps them. He’s been so sweet with those twins and it’s literally the cutest f–king thing and truly, Lux and Creed have been good, too. That’s part of the ‘I feel complete, I feel done.’ That’s part of it.”