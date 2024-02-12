Is a Justin Bieber tour happening in 2024?

It shouldn’t be ruled out, and it isn’t, especially by the fans who have been desperate to see him perform live.

While health issues have kept him from touring, here’s what we know about the Biebs possibly returning to the stage this year.

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 2022 Grammys in Las Vegas. ((Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy))

Justin Bieber Performs First Live Gig In 2024

The rumors of a JB comeback started to intensify at the beginning of February.

Justin surprised audience as Drake’s downtown Toronto club called History on February 1 with an unexpected show, albeit a quick one.

Taking the stage during the “Drew House x Toronto Maple Leafs” show, Justin performed a handful of his hits, but in a much more relaxed atmosphere than his stadium tours.

According to videos posted by fans, the set included a jazzy version of his breakthrough hit “Baby”, as well as remixes for “Ghost,” “Peaches” and “Hold On.”

He spent the majority of his time on a stool, giving the whole thing a much more mellow vibe than fans were used to.

But did they care? Hell no! Justin was back, and that’s all any of the Beliebers have been hoping for since 2022.

Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at Coachella during the 2022 festival. ( (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella))

Why Justin Bieber Stopped Touring

In June 2022, Justin revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

As the condition results in “full paralysis” on one side of his face, the announcement meant he had to postpone some dates of his Justice tour.

While he managed to return to the stage after a few weeks, he postponed more appearances, starting with the Sept. 6, 2022 gig at the Rock in Rio festival.

Justin explained he was still dealing with ongoing health issues and needed to make his health a “priority”.

The expectation was that he would be returning to the tour as he did before. However, shortly after, he canceled all remaining shows scheduled and he hasn’t been back since.

Justin gives his approval of Usher’s halftime show at the 2024 Super Bowl. ((Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images))

Justin Bieber & The Super Bowl Show That Wasn’t Meant To Be

Following Justin’s performance in Toronto, many fans had hoped not only was it a sign of a tour to come, but that it was also a bit of a rehearsal for an even bigger comeback peformance.

Namely, the Super Bowl halftime show.

See, Justin’s mentor, Usher, was the headliner this year, and for weeks, he teased that he had some huge names and friends lined up to help him put on the show.

There were rumors that Justin was in talks to guest perform and he was even spotted arriving in Vegas the day before the game, feeding into the frenzy.

Sadly, Justin did not participate in Usher’s show, but rather watched along from his suite with his wife, Hailey.

A bummer, but not all hope is lost.

Justin Bieber performs during the 2016 Purpose World Tour at Staples Center on March 20, 2016 (Christopher Polk / Staff/Getty)

A New Album for Justin To Tour With

2024 is starting to look like a big year for music. Beyonce’s dropping a new album. So is Taylor Swift.

Could just be following suit?

Fans have reason to be hopeful. Shortly after the show in Toronto, Justin started posting pics of himself in the studio.

Whether these photos revealed the Biebs in rehearsals or a recording session in which the singer is putting down some new tracks, we’re not sure.

So far, Justin and his team have made no official announcement concerning a new album or a tour for the upcoming year.

But the signs all look pretty good, none the less.