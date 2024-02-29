If one is to believe Savannah Chrisley, her mom has been feeling very sad and lonely for awhile now.

On the most recent episode of Savannah’s podcast, Unlocked, the long-time reality star claimed that she had in her hand letters written by Julie Chrisley from the not-very-friendly confines of federal prison.

As you are likely aware at this point, Julie and husband Todd were convicted on various types of financial fraud — including tax evasion, bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the IRS — back in June 2022.

Todd is serving a 10-year sentence in Pensacola, Florida for his crimes… while Julie is serving a five-year stint in Lexington, Kentucky.

Grayson Chrisley and Julie Chrisley attend the 2016 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 8, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

For her part, Savannah read aloud messages Julie supposedly wrote on January 17, 2023, shortly after her sentence began.

“I knew my life was about to change forever,” Savannah read. “My husband and I stood in our bedroom right in front of our prayer bench and said our goodbyes.”

This letter references her kids and continued:

“We hugged, we kissed and we prayed before he walked out the door heading to Pensacola, Florida with Savannah, Grayson and Nick. This would be the last time I would speak to my husband face to face.”

Julie Chrisley attends the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. (GETTY)

Does this sound like the way a person actually talks? Or the way a person would actually write a letter?

We’ll leave that up to our readers to decide.

Previously, we heard that Julie and Todd had not spoken in over a year, which would mean that Julie citing a phone call between the spouses — while Todd was on his way to Florida — may have represented their last conversation.

“What a sobering thought, the man I had lived with, raised a family with and loved more than life itself is now temporarily residing in Florida, and me in Kentucky,” she allegedly wrote in one of these letters.

Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019. (Photo Credit: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

Julie, whose sentence was actually reduced just a few weeks ago, went on to express shock over being separated from her loved ones for what would feel like a “lifetime.”

“We turned onto the road that the prison is located, passing white vans with paparazzi in them,” Savannah read on her podcast.

“My family said their goodbyes and I walked into prison with nothing but the clothes on my back.”

According to Savannah, who has been VERY vocal about how her parents are being mistreated behind bars, every one of Julie’s letters emphasizes how much she misses her spouse.

“It was great seeing the kids and Mom and Dad this week, but I miss Todd so bad. I miss his voice. I miss being able to lay in bed beside each other. I miss my person,” she wrote in another letter.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are GUILTY. They’ll be spending many years in prison as a result. (Image Credit: USA)

Said Savannah to listeners:

“I can just feel her hurt through these messages and to just think about how different life is now, a year, almost a year and a half later.

“But like this is her life now. And it’s so different than obviously what it was before, in just the emotional aspect of it of having to miss your family so much.”

Two years ago, prosecutors alleged that the wealthy USA Network personalities falsified documents to obtain $30 million in bank loans… and then defaulted on more than $20 million in debt when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy in 2012.

They were convicted of concealing millions of dollars from the IRS that they had earned from the program Chrisley Knows Best.

Julie and Todd have appealed their verdicts and continue to maintain their innocence… even after they were found guilty in 2022 on numerous counts of bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy.