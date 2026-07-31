Stassi Schroeder’s Marital Problems Shock Viewers of New Reality Show

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Stassi Schroeder is no stranger to showcasing a toxic relationship on reality TV.

The woman dated Jax Taylor, for Pete’s sake.

But these days, Stassi is older, wiser, and more mature — and her marriage to Beau Clark seems to be much healthier than her earlier romances.

Which is why fans are shocked to see the couple’s dark side showcased on House of Stassi.

Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder Clark celebrate the release of her new book “YOU CAN’T HAVE IT ALL: The Basic B*tch Guide To Taking The Pressure Off” at Barnes & Noble The Grove on September 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The new Hulu show follows the former Vanderpump Rules star as she balances a booming career with raising two young children alongside Clark. But behind the polished social media posts, the couple reveals they’re facing some very real relationship struggles.

The entire eight-episode first season dropped on Thursday, and viewers expressed surprise at scenes in which Clark became emotional while discussing how much their relationship has changed since he stepped away from his career as a casting director to become the family’s primary caregiver.

“I’ve felt angry and resentful,” he admitted, explaining that he often feels more like a roommate than a husband.

Clark said he has struggled with losing his sense of identity after leaving the workforce, adding that staying home with the couple’s children has taken a toll on his mental health.

At one point, Beau even compared himself to “a 1950s housewife,” saying he feels unfulfilled despite loving his family.

The candid confession caught Stassi by surprise.

She acknowledged that she hadn’t realized just how unhappy her husband had become and admitted she wished he had shared his feelings sooner.

While Stassi said she’s grateful for everything Beau has done for their family, she also explained that her expanding career has created opportunities she doesn’t want to walk away from.

The former Bravo personality has been busier than ever with House of Stassi, her podcast, and other business ventures.

She told Clark that she has no desire to stop working, even suggesting she would financially support him if he wanted to stay home permanently.

But for Beau, the issue isn’t money.

Instead, he said he misses having a career of his own and wants to return to casting because it gives him a sense of purpose. He emphasized that his frustration stems from feeling disconnected from himself, not from resentment toward Schroeder’s success.

By the end of their emotional conversation, Schroeder promised to make more of an effort to reconnect with her husband and prioritize their relationship alongside their careers and parenting responsibilities.

The couple, who married in 2020 and share daughter Hartford and son Messer, appear committed to working through their challenges rather than hiding them from viewers.

If nothing else, House of Stassi is proving that even reality TV’s happiest-looking couples aren’t immune to the everyday pressures of marriage.