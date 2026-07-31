Kylie Kelce Pregnant Again Already? Podcast Host Addresses Rumors

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Is Kylie Kelce pregnant?

Fans have been abuzz over photos of the beloved podcaster after her recent trip to Paris.

Kylie’s had a lot to say about pregnancy in the past. That includes some of the less glamorous side-effects.

Now, she’s seen the comments and pregnancy speculation. What does she have to say?

On her podcast, Kylie Kelce did not mince words about the pregnancy speculation in July 2026. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘I don’t know how many times we have to go over this’

On the Thursday, July 30 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie reacted to the conversation.

You know what’s f–ked up? Commenting on women’s bodies. That’s it, that’s the whole thought,” she began.

“But specifically commenting on the possibility of a pregnancy,” Kylie opined. “I don’t know how many times we have to go over this.”

She admitted that she “had no idea” that there was speculation until she saw comment after comment on Instagram.

“‘Is it the dress? Or is that a little baby bump?’ Oh. Nope, don’t worry it gets worse,” Kylie shared. “The next comment said, ‘I see a baby bump.’ That was confident. … The next one says, ‘She’s pregnant????’”

For the record, Kylie confirmed that she is not pregnant at this time, exclaiming that she already has four children.

Wyatt is 6. Ellie is 5. Bennett is 3. And Finn is only 16 months old.

(Medical advice wouldn’t even recommend that Kylie get pregnant again for another 8 months … if at all.)

“I have so many kids that over the last week, I have had three different people forget that I had four kids and thought I had three,” Kylie admitted.

“I have so many kids that one’s getting forgotten along the way,” she pointed out. “Stop trying to get me to have more. Stop it.”

‘I have made four human beings’

When it comes to whether or not to have an ill-advised fifth child, Kylie said that that conversation is “between me, my husband, and my motherf–king uterus.”

Well said!

Kylie also laid into what was clearly body-shaming, intentional or otherwise, embedded in the pregnancy speculation.

“Am I 100 percent pre-baby body?” she asked. “No, because that’s never happening.”

Kylie then affirmed: “And that’s OK, because I have made four human beings.”

For her part, Kylie has adopted an extremely wise and relatable approach to discussing whether someone else is pregnant.

“Unless you tell me that you are pregnant — you say the words, ‘I have a baby in my belly’ — or you are cupping your belly, that’s your body and it is existing,” she reasoned.

Kylie added: “And I am not going to form an opinion or a rumor about it.”

Don’t congratulate someone (or leave comments under their photos) unless they have announced the pregnancy. Not until you see the baby’s head crown. Maybe not even then.

Or, as Kylie urged her listeners: “Cut this s–t out.”