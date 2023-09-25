Savannah Chrisley: My Parents are Being Targeted, Punished in Jail!

Editor’s Note:

The following interview took place earlier this month… before Savannah Chrisley lost her ex-fiance, Nick Kerdiles, in a motorcycle accident.

The reality star spoke to Fox News before this tragedy took place at the premiere of the reality show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, on which she’ll compete against others in her field.

We’re posting it now because it touches on a subject of great interest to many celebrity gossip followers: The state of Savannah’s infamous parents, Todd and Julie.

Savannah Chrisley attends the red carpet for Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“The prison conditions are not something that is spoken about at all. And I’ve definitely ruffled some feathers by speaking about it,” Savannah told this outlet of where her mom and dad are currently residing.

On January 17, the spouses reported to their respective prison, as Todd Chrisley began serving his 10 years at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida… while Julie Chrisley reported to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Kentucky to serve her five-year sentence.

Both were convicted last summer on bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

And Savannah is trying to make it known that their surroundings are simply unacceptable.

“They are in conditions where it gets to be 115 degrees inside because there is no air conditioning,” she continued to Fox.

“There’s black mold, asbestos, lead-based paint. They’re consuming food that says ‘not for human consumption.’ There’s not clean drinking water.”

“And when you look at this, you’re not just serving a sentence for a term, you’re serving a life sentence because of the conditions that you are enduring.

“And you don’t know how that’s going to affect your health.”

As Savannah (who believes her parents are innocent) emphasized in this chat, her mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and underwent a double mastectomy followed by reconstructive surgery.

“My mother is a cancer survivor,” she explains here.

“Obviously, conditions like this are not good for her health and the recurrence of cancer. So it’s a challenge. But I made it my mission to be loud and to stand up even when it’s hard.”

Chrisley went on to claim that her parents have already faced negative consequences in prison due to her voicing her concerns.

“Unfortunately, by doing that, there has been some retaliation against them,” Savannah said of how she’s gone public with these claims.

“But if it means them being uncomfortable for us to make lasting change, then that’s what we’re going to do.

During Todd and Julie’s trial, prosecutors alleged that the Chrisleys had submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans.

Julie also allegedly submitted a false credit report and fake bank statements when trying to rent a house in California, and then the couple supposedly refused to pay rent a few months after they started using the home.

In response to rumors of awful conditions for its inmates, the prison in which Julie is housed released a statement that, in part, reads as follows:

“The FBOP takes seriously our ability to protect and secure individuals in our custody while ensuring the safety of our employees and the surrounding community.

“We make every effort to create a controlled environment within our facilities that is both secure and humane, prioritizing the physical and emotional well-being of those in our care and custody.”