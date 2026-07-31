Nicki Minaj Wants Dr. Fauci to Feel 'Pain' Over COVID-19 Response, Triples Down on Anti-Vax Hysteria

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This week, members of the Senate staged a would-be show trial of Dr. Anthony Fauci, putting on a performance for the cameras of asking him “tough” questions.

Dr. Fauci’s name in the news apparently had Nicki Minaj thinking back to her own famously unhinged vaccine skepticism in 2021.

At the time. the head of the US COVID-19 pandemic response had gently cautioned her against promoting vaccine hesitancy.

Five years later, the Trump collaborator is openly posting a fantasy about him suffering, while blaming him for … what, exactly? Let’s take a look.

Nicki Minaj attends the Treasury Department’s Trump Accounts Summit on January 28, 2026. (Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

‘The collective pain & long term ramifications …’

In a tweet on Thursday, July 30, Minaj took aim at Dr. Fauci alongside a hideous slop portrayal of him as a ’90s teen.

“Feeding tubes will be his portion,” she fantasized. “He will lose the ability to speak.”

Minaj continued: “& then & only then will he feel the collective pain & long term ramifications he caused to [newborns], young children who are still trying to become acclimated into society & schools.”

Her list went on: “Traumatized pregnant women who couldn’t even have family in the delivery rooms & visits, the elderly who died alone & afraid, young ppl still struggling w/mental health, suicide, people turned away from hospitals at their most vulnerable moments.”

Shifting into rambling mode, Minaj wrote: “the trust that is now gone from innocent people toward their governments forever.”

On July 30, 2026, Nicki Minaj seemed to blame Dr. Anthony Fauci for a lot of things that seem like they were beyond his, perhaps anyone’s, control in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image Credit: twitter)

She complained about “billions of stolen money from hard working tax payers via con artists.”

Minaj alleged: “I’ve been struggling to find the humor in any of this.”

Her tweet concluded: “God bless everyone who made it to the other side. You’re stronger than you thought. God is in control.”

Some of Minaj’s tweet is a little difficult to parse.

However, it appears that she is saying that COVID restrictions during the final year of Trump’s first term were more destructive than the deadly virus that, even with restrictions, killed over 9 million people and disabled countless more.

Attempting to refer to constructing an Ark, as if to escape a mythical flood, Nicki Minaj suggests vaccine hesitancy regarding booster shots. Great. (Image Credit: twitter)

She meant to write ‘Nicki’s Ark’

In a follow-up tweet, Minaj once again expressed her vaccine hesitancy, this time by misspelling the work “ark” repeatedly.

“Once they started telling yall to get a new booster shot every 5 to 10 business days like it was the new Jordans droppin?!?!!!!!!! That’s when I knew,” she wrote.

“I went in my backyard & started building the Arc. Nicki’s Arc,” Minaj wrote. “I know the Lord won’t send another flood but still.”

Most people are aware a virus that is allowed to mutate uncontrollably will require additional vaccines to help the immune system recognize and target the virus more quickly. Old antibodies might not immediately target a new version of the virus.

Minaj, who once claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine had caused a man’s testicles to swell to extreme size and thus canceled his wedding (an investigation by the government found that no such event took place), does not seem to understand the concept.

So, what’s going on with her?

Some people believe that Minaj has cynically sold her soul to the Trump regime, endorsing fascism and coddling white supremacy in exchange for various political favors.

Others believe that she simply feels entitled to government responsiveness, blaming California Governor Gavin Newsom for not doing enough to halt harassment, including SWATting, that targeted her home, setting her down a weird downward spiral into conservatism.

There is also the theory that it simply began with her weird reaction to COVID. There are definitely some people who disconnected from reality over pandemic fears and had kneejerk contrarian reactions to the idea that they should bear any inconvenience for the safety and protection of others.

But, as Matt Bernstein and his guests suggest in the video above, perhaps the most likely explanation is that Minaj was, deep down, always like this. That she spent years semi-pretending to be halfway decent on the surface, and has dropped the facade.