Tori Spelling Abruptly Abandons ‘90210’ Rewatch Podcast: Why?

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Recently, Tori Spelling has been a podcast girlie before anything else.

With her long-awaited divorce and a lot of debt, you’d also think that she needs to keep active in anything that she can.

However, Tori has abruptly vanished from her Beverly Hills, 90210 rewatch podcast with former co-star Jennie Garth.

What happened?

Tori Spelling attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 26, 2026. (Photo Credit: Julian Hamilton/WireImage)

After 6 years, it’s over

On Thursday, July 30, Tori took to an Instagram Live to announce her abrupt exit from 90210MG.

She and Jennie launched their rewatch podcast in 2020.

We can all think about how much has happened in that time and how much Tori’s life, in particular, has evolved as they walked down memory lane.

Tori offered only the vague explanation that she plans to pursue other projects.

She did, however, encourage fans to continue to listen to Jennie’s now-solo takes on Beverly Hills, 90210 episodes.

Us Weekly confirmed that Tori “has not participated on the podcast in recent weeks.”

However, that same report immediately stressed that Jennie “is passionately excited to continue to rewatch.”

Yes, we would imagine so.

“She plans to rewatch it to the end,” the report assured.

“And, the report then teased, Jennie will “include special guests and guests co-hosts from the series.”

They stopped on Season 8 … out of 10

Tori and Jennie were on Season 8 of the series.

Considering that this 10-season series ran from 1990 until 2000 — a very impressive run with few parallels — that’s an odd place to stop.

If your podcast isn’t popping off, you might call it quits in Season 3.

If you’ve had a great run, you stop at the series finale.

Stopping at Season 8, when you’re so close to the end, isn’t about the podcast. It means that there’s either something external to do … or a piece of personal friction.

However, Tori encouraging people to keep watching Jennie’s recaps seems like an effort to quash interpersonal conflict rumors.

There may be evidence that Tori is jumping ship because she wants to work with a different former co-star.

Some of her recent posts have featured Brian Austin Green. Are they working on a collab?

Fans of the podcast, meanwhile, have voiced their frustration on social media, wondering why Tori and Jennie alike seem to be keeping people in the dark.

Is it their business? Yes. But if they expect people to follow along with their projects, some transparency is not unreasonable.