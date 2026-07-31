North West Music Tour Shows CANCELED at Last Minute: What Happened?

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Excited for North West’s upcoming tour?

Maybe rethink that.

The 13-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has abruptly called off her upcoming tour dates.

Her first show would have been just days from now. What happened?

Kim Kardashian and North West speak onstage on April 23, 2023. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

Ticketmaster says it’s over (sort of)

This is going to ruin the tour.

On Friday, July 31, TMZ reported that North has “pulled the plug” on a couple of her upcoming tour dates.

Wednesday, August 5, she would have gone on stage for her first performance alongside rapper Molly Santana.

The show was scheduled for Dallas, Texas.

Now, however, Ticketmaster shows that the August 5 show is canceled. And it’s only the first.

Ticketmaster also shows that North’s August 17 performance in Toronto has been canceled.

Previously, there had been a website to promote the “Kimokawaii” tour.

That site appears to be gone — as if it had never existed at all.

Maybe it will return.

Or maybe not. Normally, if the tour is still happening, you make it known.

Is that hope on the horizon?

Interestingly, North and Molly were supposed to perform on August 25 in San Francisco.

That tour is not officially canceled, as of early Friday afternoon.

Ticketmaster still has the two scheduled to perform at “The Midway” venue on that date.

However, anyone looking forward to attending might want to look for word from North … or, dare we say it, from an adult … for added clarity.

At the very least, many folks may consider that performance to be in limbo at present.

Did you know that North has a music career?

Her album came out in May.

North’s famous family has been very supportive. Obviously. Releasing an album and playing concerts at 13 happens if you are a singular talent or if your family is extremely wealthy and supportive.

They’ve shown themselves enjoying her music, or at least seeming to, since the album dropped.

Perhaps an explanation will come soon about what befell the canceled tour dates. And, of course, some clarity about the seemingly not-yet-canceled showing.